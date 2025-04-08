Simplicity with soul: Remembering Neville D'Souza

New Delhi: One of the most brilliant creative minds of the 1980s, Neville D’Souza, passed away in Goa — leaving behind a legacy that shaped the golden era of Indian advertising.

My association with Neville goes back to the early '80s at Ogilvy, where I had the privilege of working alongside him on a few brands. Neville, being one of the most gifted and senior creatives in the agency, was naturally entrusted with its most prestigious accounts.

He had an unwavering belief in simplicity. His creative philosophy was clear — strip away the noise, and let a strong, original idea shine. Every campaign he touched had clarity, depth, and an unmistakable elegance.

After a memorable stint at Ogilvy, Neville moved to Lintas in the late '80s. There, he teamed up with Josy Paul, forming a dynamic duo that became the heart of the agency’s new business think tank. It was during this time — the early '90s — that we began seeing the true fusion of art and copy, a shift that Neville helped pioneer.

Despite his immense talent, Neville remained humble, always choosing to let his work speak for itself. And it did — every piece he created broke through the clutter and set new benchmarks.

One campaign that still stands out from our Ogilvy days was for Asian Paints. With a simple stroke of a paintbrush and the message “We are No.1,” it was iconic Neville — understated yet unforgettable.

Neville D’Souza was more than a creative genius. He was a mentor, a thinker, and a true gentleman. His legacy will live on — not just in the campaigns he crafted, but in the many creative minds he inspired.

Rest in peace, Neville. Your ideas will never fade.