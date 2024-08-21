How can brands master cross-platform advertising strategies?

New Delhi: India's ad market is on fire, set to blaze past $14.76 billion in 2024. Thanks to a booming digital ecosystem, skyrocketing smartphone use, and a cultural mosaic that demands localised strategies, the growth is unstoppable. To stay ahead, advertisers need to think mobile-first and master cross-platform strategies. Here’s your guide to conquering India’s ad landscape.

Market Explosion: A Red-Hot Chili Landscape

India's ad market is booming, with digital media leading the charge. The IPG Mediabrands' Magna Global Advertising Forecast 2024 predicts an 11.8% growth, hitting ₹1,22,155 crore (around $14.76 billion). This boom is largely driven by digital media, growing nearly 16%, thanks to the government's digital push and wider internet access.

Traditional media like TV, print, radio, and outdoor ads are still in the game but growing slower. TV ad revenues are set to grow by 8.7% in 2024, fueled by major events like elections and cricket—key cultural moments in India. Despite digital’s rise, traditional media holds a big chunk of ad spend, emphasising the need for a balanced cross-platform strategy.

Mobile Mania: The Must-Have Mobile-First Approach

With over 687 million smartphone users, a mobile-first approach is a no-brainer. Smartphones are the main way people access the internet, making mobile ads essential. About 73% of Indian ad revenue is expected to come from mobile platforms.

Advertisers must focus on cross-screen measurement to track and optimise their campaigns across devices. Using advanced analytics tools to measure cross-screen behaviours is crucial, especially to understand consumer metrics like awareness, consideration, or purchase intent.

Cross-Platform Power: Marrying TV and Digital

India’s unique ad landscape relies on both linear TV and digital platforms. While digital is booming, TV remains powerful, reaching 778 million viewers and commanding significant ad spend. Integrating TV and digital strategies is key to creating cohesive, impactful campaigns.

Cross-platform advertising lets brands reach a wider audience and reinforce messages across multiple touchpoints. For example, combining TV ads with targeted digital ads can create a more immersive experience. Using data from both TV and digital platforms offers valuable insights into consumer behaviour, helping advertisers refine strategies and maximise ROI.

Local Flavour: The Crucial Role of Localisation

India’s diverse culture presents both opportunities and challenges. With multiple languages, dialects, and cultural nuances, a one-size-fits-all approach won’t cut it. Localisation is key to engaging diverse audiences across regions.

Creating ads in regional languages helps brands connect deeply with consumers and build trust, especially in rural areas where regional languages prevail. Understanding regional preferences and cultural sensitivities can help advertisers craft relatable messages.

Embracing the Future: Mastering India's Ad Landscape

Navigating India’s ad landscape requires a deep understanding of local dynamics and a strategic focus on mobile-first measurement and localisation. As the market grows, advertisers must adapt to changing consumer behaviour and leverage cross-platform strategies for maximum impact. By embracing these insights advertisers can stay ahead of the curve and succeed in this vibrant market.

India's ad market is set for explosive growth, and those who can skillfully navigate its complexities will seize the abundant opportunities. Whether through mobile-first strategies, cross-platform advertising, or localised content, understanding and engaging with the unique characteristics of the Indian market is the key to success.