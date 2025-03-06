From Tendulkar to Gill: MRF’s proven formula for cricket endorsements

New Delhi: MRF Tyres has consistently demonstrated a sharp understanding of sports marketing, especially when it comes to brand endorsements in cricket. Over the decades, MRF has carefully chosen ambassadors who are not just popular cricketers but also long-term icons in the game.

Their endorsement journey started with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, followed by Virat Kohli—both of whom enjoyed illustrious careers filled with consistent performances and global fanfare. This consistency, both on the field and in brand communication, has ensured that MRF has remained top-of-mind for consumers when thinking about tyres. The brand’s ability to identify cricketing talent with staying power has been one of the cornerstones of its endorsement strategy.

The Virat Kohli era — Sustained visibility and impact

Virat Kohli’s association with MRF has been more than just a sponsorship—it's been a strong and visible partnership. With Kohli wielding the iconic MRF bat in numerous high-stakes matches, the brand gained organic visibility on global platforms. Kohli’s fitness, performance, and commitment perfectly mirrored the brand values of durability, performance, and resilience.

However, as Virat enters the latter stages of his cricketing career, MRF’s leadership seems to be thinking ahead, ensuring they future-proof their brand associations. While Kohli still has a few years left, the brand is already scouting the next face that will carry forward the MRF legacy.

Enter Shubman Gill — The next big thing

MRF’s latest move—signing Shubman Gill—is a testament to the brand’s forward-thinking approach. Though Gill has been endorsing CEAT Tyres for some time, the lure of joining MRF’s elite club was too strong to resist. MRF’s deal with Gill is likely an exclusive one, meaning his CEAT endorsement will soon conclude.

This strategic shift places Gill in the same bracket as his idols—Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli—both of whom carried the MRF brand on their bats during their careers. This progression reflects MRF’s emphasis on identifying talent not just for their skill but also for their potential to become long-term ambassadors for the brand. It's a smart idea to always think long-term.

Why Shubman Gill is the perfect fit

Gill’s meteoric rise in international cricket, especially in 2023, made him an obvious choice. His performances in ODIs, T20Is, and Tests have all been impressive, marking him as one of India’s most consistent and stylish players across formats.

In 2023, Gill topped the run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1584 runs at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of 105.45. His credentials were evident from his early days—when he starred in the Under-19 World Cup, winning the Player of the Series award. His evolution into a senior team mainstay underscores the qualities MRF looks for—consistency, style, reliability, and mental toughness.

Joining an elite legacy

With this partnership, Shubman Gill joins a legendary lineup of MRF ambassadors, including Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli. All these players represent not just skill but longevity and resilience—qualities that resonate deeply with MRF’s brand positioning of toughness, durability, and performance.

Strong alignment of brand and ambassador values

MRF has always stood for toughness, reliability, and enduring performance, values that align perfectly with the cricketers they have chosen to endorse. Shubman Gill, with his composed demeanor, stylish strokeplay, and unwavering focus, fits this narrative perfectly.

This synergy between brand and ambassador helps MRF go beyond just visibility—it builds a strong emotional connect with fans, creating a story that reinforces the brand promise every time Gill steps onto the field.

Looking Ahead: The future of MRF’s endorsement playbook

MRF’s approach to endorsements highlights a valuable lesson in brand management—the importance of thinking long-term and aligning brand values with ambassador personality. By steadily transitioning from one cricketing legend to the next, MRF ensures continuity in its brand story while staying relevant to newer generations of cricket fans.

With Shubman Gill’s career still in its early stages, MRF’s bet on him signals that the brand is not just investing in a player—they are investing in a future icon. This forward-thinking strategy ensures that MRF’s brand presence will continue to thrive on the global cricket stage for years to come.