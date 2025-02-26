Click, share, laugh: Memes becoming the art of new-age marketing

New Delhi: The evolution of marketing over the past two decades has been an incredible journey and is nothing short of a revolution. We witnessed how magazine and TV advertisements slowly turned to an era where brands just don’t sell, but they connect and engage with audiences in deeper personal ways. And now brands no longer always need million-dollar budgets to reach out to customers, they just need a smart strategy to use digital media as a tool for marketing efficiently.

Social media marketing has reshaped the vision of brands and the core part of this transformational journey is the consumers - digitally savvy, environmentally conscious and humor-loving. Yes, humour has always been a crowd-pleaser and has now made a comeback with the rise of memes.

How do memes work, and why are they so popular?

Memes are bite-sized entertainment: they could be images or videos that deliver humorous content. They capture cultural moments, reflect a popular sentiment and ride the wave of digital trends. The context and message are usually invisible, (they are indirectly explained) which is the ultimate purpose of a meme.

A study by Forms.app found that 60% of social media users share memes every day and technological advancements like the ease of editing, internet spread and acceptance among audiences gave a push for the success of meme culture.

Role of memes in modern marketing

Memes have 10x more reach than a normal ad without promoting and that’s the level of organic reach most brands can only dream of using a traditional ad campaign. Memes aren’t just jokes, but they resonate with the hearts of consumers and brands and are very engaging thus making the corporates feel relatable and human. Meme marketing is the integration of trending memes with a product or a brand, using culturally relevant content to foster engagement and increase brand awareness, in order to create a sense of community among younger audiences who are more likely to share those in Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Memes are designed to be shared enabling more reach and making ads viral. They help in content marketing and strongly influence the customer purchase decision.

How do brands leverage meme marketing?

In today's digital playground, memes have become the secret sauce for brands aiming to spice up their marketing strategies.

Showcasing brand personality:

Memes offer a unique avenue for brands to display their human side. They aren’t just selling, but also entertaining the audience. This approach fosters a sense of community and strengthens the bond between the brand and its audience. Here’s an example of how Zomato uses memes to engage with the audience.

A budget-friendly growth hack for startups

Startups don’t have deep pockets for elaborate marketing campaigns, but they do have one thing: creativity. Memes allow them to punch above their weight, grab attention without spending big, and to react quickly to trends and create a buzz. A viral meme can do more for brand awareness than a paid campaign ever could.

Speaking the new-age consumer’s language

Younger audiences live in the now, and memes are the perfect medium for brands to stay timely. Memes have not become jokes but the most important form of communication for Gen Z and Millennials. 18% of Gen Z respondents believe brands should be funny. The message is clear—if you’re not speaking a meme, you’re not speaking their language.

Here's a simple example of how Netflix promotes its famous series via memes.

Riding the trend wave:

Memes thrive on virality, which means brands that hop onto trending topics can ride the momentum to massive engagement. By aligning their messaging with current events or popular memes, companies can enhance engagement and visibility.

Meme merch and campaigns:

Some brands take memes beyond the screen, printing popular phrases on T-shirts or launching meme-inspired ad campaigns and collaborations with meme creators. This crossover between digital humour and real-world products keeps brands fresh and relevant.

Data-driven Humour:

There’s no campaign without analysis or understanding the audience insights. A research tells that Click-through rates (CTR) for meme marketing campaigns are 14% higher than those for other social media marketing. Brands analyse trends, memes that resonate with their demographics, and the platforms where these memes flourish. By leveraging analytics, they create meme content that not only entertains but also aligns with their business goals—whether it’s driving traffic, boosting sales, or increasing brand loyalty.

Authenticity above all:

Gen Z and Millennials can spot inauthenticity a mile away. Successful meme marketing doesn’t feel forced or “corporate.” Instead, it blends seamlessly into the online humour landscape. Brands that adopt an authentic voice and avoid trying too hard often win the hearts (and screens) of their target audience.

Challenges in meme marketing:

It’s not all fun and games, though. Meme marketing comes with its own set of hurdles:

Short trend lifespan- What’s viral today is outdated tomorrow, making it tricky for brands to keep up without seeming behind the curve. Brands must act fast, monitor social media trends daily and create memes promptly to capitalise on their peak relevance.

Maintaining brand identity- Not all memes fit every brand's voice. Using humour that doesn’t resonate with the brand personality can confuse the audience and weaken the brand image. Choosing memes that align with the brand’s personality and values will ensure consistency.

Risk of backlash- Humour is subjective, and memes can be misinterpreted. A joke that works for some might offend others, leading to negative publicity and a damaged reputation. Testing memes with a small team or focus group will avoid controversy.

Cultural sensitivity- What’s funny in one culture might not resonate—or could even offend—in another. Localising memes for different audiences, and keeping cultural sensitivities in mind will avoid miscommunication.

Oversaturation- Memes are everywhere, making it hard for brands to stand out. Overusing them can make a brand seem unoriginal or desperate for attention. Focusing on quality over quantity and creating a few well-thought-out memes will make unique impressions.

ROI measurement challenges- While memes often generate likes and shares, it’s difficult to measure their direct impact on sales or business growth. Turning engagement into tangible results remains a challenge. Use of analytics to track engagement metrics like shares and comments, and integrating memes into broader campaigns to measure their impact will help resolve the issue.

Meme marketing is fun and impactful, but it requires a careful balance of speed, creativity, and audience understanding to succeed.

Future of meme marketing in digital advertising

Meme marketing is only going to get bigger. With advancements in AI, brands can create hyper-personalised memes tailored to specific demographics, enhancing engagement. As internet culture becomes more global, memes will transcend regional boundaries, enabling brands to craft campaigns with universal appeal.

In a world where authenticity matters, memes offer a casual, relatable way to connect with consumers. Their ability to humanise brands makes them especially powerful in competitive digital spaces. Moreover, memes will increasingly become a staple in integrated marketing campaigns, amplifying product launches, influencer collaborations, and community engagement initiatives. They’re fun, they’re fast, and they’re here to stay.

So, if your brand isn’t already investing in meme marketing, the question is: What are you waiting for?

The authors are Rajeshwari Krishnamurthy, Professor- Marketing, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai and Abhi C, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai