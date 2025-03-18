Circular economy in OOH advertising: The shift towards reusable digital billboards

New Delhi: The advertising industry has taken a leap towards sustainability and efficiency with regard to resource use. This paradigm shift can be termed as circular economy, wherein reusing, repairing, refurbishing, or recycling are preferred instead of the traditional "take, make, dispose" model. It emphasises eco-friendly sustainable methods to reduce waste. Due to the reusable nature of digital billboards, traditional OOH has been moving towards this trend.

Billboards are made from PVC and vinyl, neither of which is recyclable and both of which contribute significantly to pollution. Most of this material ends up in landfills, presenting a major waste issue. Additionally, VOC solvent inks used in traditional billboards pollute the air, and static billboards require frequent reprinting, exacerbating waste accumulation and environmental pressure. Thus, the industry is transitioning to digital billboards as a sustainable alternative as they have reduced reliance on physical materials. While initial campaigns may still involve custom prints, this innovation significantly cuts waste. Remote digital billboards can be updated instantaneously, reducing material disposal and labour costs while ensuring timely advertisements.

Many reusable digital billboards employ energy-efficient LED lighting and incorporate solar power, further lowering their carbon footprint. Some of these billboards are also powered by solar panels, which brings down their reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Even the materials used for these billboards are becoming sustainable with recycled plastics, eco-friendly fabrics, and certified wood being utilised.

Despite these advantages, reusable digital billboards face challenges. The biggest hurdle is the high initial investment required, which is from the media owners perspective. Digital billboards cost significantly more than static ones, which can be a deterrent for small advertisers or businesses operating on a tight budget when you are sharing the space with five other brands. Though long-term savings in material and labour costs are substantial, the upfront expenditure remains a significant barrier. From a safety point of view, digital billboards brightness and constantly changing content can be distracting, particularly for drivers. Traditional billboards attract passive viewers, digital billboards’ dynamic nature can sometimes pose safety risks. The industry is working to find a balance.

Despite these challenges, the shift toward digital billboards aligns with the principles of the circular economy. The adoption of renewable energy, use of sustainable materials, and waste reduction efforts are transforming OOH advertising into a more eco-friendly industry.

Ultimately, reusable digital billboards represent a significant step toward a sustainable advertising ecosystem without the OOH advertising sector sacrificing its effectiveness and engagement. As more companies adopt these practices, the ecological and economic benefits will continue to grow, paving the way for a more sustainable advertising future.