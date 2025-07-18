Building a responsible OOH ecosystem starts with collaboration

New Delhi: The out-of-home (OOH) advertising landscape in India is experiencing a transformation with dynamic billboards interweaving technology, narration, and urbanity.

Ranging from data-driven Digital out-of-home (DOOH) formats to hyper-local creative storytelling, OOH has evolved as a medium where brands don't just seek attention but earn resonance and establish real-world relevance.

These billboards now function as visual theatres, showcasing creativity along with brand credibility, cultural appropriateness, and trust. The contemporary consumer no longer passively watches—they decipher, discern, and demand meaning. With increasing digital literacy and media consumption, audiences are more discerning and aware than ever before. In this new world, scaling or automating is no longer enough. It's necessary for all stakeholders in the OOH ecosystem—media owners, marketers, tech enablers, and civic partners—to evolve responsibly, with ethical habits, smart innovation, and shared progress. The future of OOH belongs to those who lead with purpose, conscience, and collaboration.

India's OOH landscape now exhibits a stark dualism. On one hand, progressive media owners are putting up smart digital hoardings, incorporating real-time data, and making structural and aesthetic alignments. On the other hand, some players still disregard fundamental safety standards, sidestep regulatory mechanisms, and overload city skylines with illegal or substandard hoardings.

The tragic collapse of the Ghatkopar hoarding in Mumbai is a stark reminder of the consequences of compromised structural integrity. Apart from safety, such accidents undermine the confidence of the public and dent the reputation of even the most responsible players. Due to such mishaps, the entire industry comes under a cloud of suspicion in the eyes of citizens, regulators, and brands.

A city's skyline is its persona, and when executed well, billboards can enhance its modernity and vibrancy. But when executed irresponsibly, they overwhelm the visual story and breach safety. For companies, aligning themselves with illegal or dangerous hoardings may pose reputational hazards many times bigger than the benefits of visibility.

Rebuilding trust: The way ahead

To rebuild trust and educate the industry, all four principal stakeholder groups- government agencies, advertisers, media owners, and regulatory bodies - need to act together. This action must be concentrated on five principal areas:

1. Develop a decentralised but integrated code of ethics: Although having one national OOH policy might be desirable, India's extensive urban and cultural diversity makes it impractical. The industry, therefore, has to strive for a wiser, decentralised approach that aligns with the Smart Cities Mission. Such an approach would define common principles, such as structural safety, ethical media placements, environmental awareness, and aesthetic compatibility with a city's architectural identity.

These guiding principles must be enforceable through law but flexible enough to be locally adapted, depending on geography, infrastructure, and civic priorities. This model will ensure accountability and credibility throughout the nation, while being sensitive to every city's individuality.

2. Embrace digital and data-driven methods: Digital out-of-home (DOOH) is not just an evolution; it's an opportunity to infuse accountability and transparency into OOH advertising. AI-driven monitoring, real-time compliance dashboards, optimisation of screen brightness, and impression-based analytics are changing the way OOH can be monitored and trusted. The use of technology should move beyond performance to regulatory compliance and safety monitoring.

3. Facilitate public-private partnerships: Municipal corporations need to collaborate with ethical OOH professionals and third-party advisors to develop policies that balance commercial needs with public security and city aesthetics. Just like in global cities such as London or Shanghai, there are transparent, cooperative frameworks that have made OOH expansion smooth sailing. Indian cities require functional governance and cooperation to manage urban media smartly.

4. Crackdown against illicit media assets: Strict enforcement is inevitable. Regulators and enforcement agencies should act against unlicensed or hazardous billboards and sanction repeat offenders.

5. Encourage responsible media buying: Advertisers have a large responsibility to bear. Media buying choices need to extend beyond cost and impressions. Collaboration with certified, ethical media owners should be given top priority. Responsible buying ensures a more credible industry environment.

Responsibility and trust for a collaborative future

In an industry often dominated by conversations around location and scale, ethics can be the key differentiator. Best-in-class OOH players who invest in engineering superiority, digital transparency, and urban-centric designs are already getting premium brand partnerships. Ethical practices are good for business. They attract brands that are interested in long-term brand equity, civic responsibility, and performance credibility.

The future of OOH's sustainability will ride on one single factor: trust. And trust cannot be built in a vacuum. It needs the combined will of advertisers, media owners, and the media agencies to build an industry that's safe, transparent, and future-driven. And to do this, business leaders partner with upcoming awards like OAC and OAA 2025, wherein, together they intend to nurture, build, celebrate and think together to make this industry a force to reckon with.