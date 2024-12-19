Back to the future: Must-know mobile marketing trends for 2025

New Delhi: The mobile app market is in a constant state of flux. To succeed, app marketers must be agile and adaptable, embracing the latest trends and technologies. Staying ahead of the curve is no longer just a good idea; it’s a necessity. As we approach a new year, the landscape is evolving rapidly, with new dynamics that will be essential for app marketers to thrive in 2025, shaping how apps are discovered, promoted, and engaged with.

As the market continues to change, marketers must remain vigilant and informed about emerging developments. Understanding these shifts will enable them to craft strategies that effectively resonate with users and meet their needs. So let’s delve into the top trends that will be vital for app marketers to navigate in 2025.

DMA: Far from MIA

After a newsworthy year, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will continue to reshape the mobile advertising landscape in 2025. March 2025 will mark the first anniversary of the DMA’s inception, and in that time, we have already started to see and feel its positive effects on brands and consumers alike. The rest of the world has taken notice. India saw The Digital Competition Bill proposed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Even the UK, Japan, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Australia are starting to explore and propose similar legislation.

By promoting fair competition and reducing the dominance of major app stores, the DMA empowers alternative app distribution channels such as those offered by Mobile OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, vivo, OPPO, and Transsion. These OEMs provide direct access to untapped audiences through proprietary app stores and targeted ad placements. With the DMA fostering an open ecosystem, mobile OEM partnerships become even more vital, enabling brands to bypass traditional app store restrictions and create highly customised and effective user acquisition strategies.

Click & mortar: App distribution and alternative app stores

App distribution is undergoing a paradigm shift as developers and marketers look beyond traditional platforms like Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The emergence of alternative app stores, particularly those operated by mobile OEMs such as Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, and Xiaomi GetApps, creates new opportunities for app growth and discovery. This trend is amplified by regulatory frameworks like the DMA, which are paving the way for alternative app stores to go mainstream. The ecosystem can now leverage the power of next-gen platforms in the mobile gaming industry that are designed to simplify and enhance the distribution process for game developers. Some pioneering players are already offering a comprehensive solution that combines seamless game distribution via mobile OEMs and other third-party alternative app stores with effective user acquisition strategies. They are also simplifying app distribution and the management of multiple alternative app stores into one unified dashboard, which will play a pivotal role in lowering the barrier of entry for apps looking to diversify and amplify their presence.

This regulatory support, cost efficiency, ease of use and management, native-level advertising integration, and access to a vast untapped audience that only mobile OEMs can provide make 2025 the perfect time to start distributing via alternative app stores.

Q-Commerce: Flash-on-delivery

Fueled by urbanisation, lifestyle shifts, and a growing middle class, Q-commerce, characterised by ultra-fast delivery services, is expected to drive significant growth in markets like India, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia. It is estimated to be worth $3.34 billion by the year-end in India and is projected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% over the forecast period (Source- Report by Chryseum).

A common misconception about Q-commerce is that it is reserved only for pure Q-commerce brands like Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto. However, that is far from the truth. Other players in this space include platforms such as BigBasket Now, Flipkart Minutes, M-Now Myntr, and Dunzo Daily, among many others, and pure online retailers such as Amazon (Amazon Fresh).

With that in mind, it is no surprise that Q-commerce is becoming huge. As of December 2024, India has around 26.2 million quick commerce users (Source- Statista). Q-commerce brands in India just like other geographies will have to shift their strategy in 2025 towards alternative mobile channels to seek the growth they need.

Instagrab: In-App E-Commerce and Social Commerce

In-app e-commerce is set to revolutionise how consumers shop online. Brands are removing traditional friction points in the customer journey by integrating shopping experiences directly within social media platforms and e-commerce apps. This trend empowers users to browse, engage, and purchase without leaving the app ecosystem, streamlining the shopping process and boosting conversion rates.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have embraced in-app e-commerce, transforming themselves into hybrid marketplaces. Users can discover products through ads or influencer recommendations and complete purchases without leaving the app.

Are you ready for 2025?

For any app looking to be competitive, staying ahead of the curve is a must. Just as in chess, looking ahead, planning, and anticipating moves are the cornerstones of success. The future is bright for app marketers willing to adapt and evolve with the industry. By focusing on these critical trends, they can ensure their apps stand out and meet the ever-changing demands of the mobile landscape.