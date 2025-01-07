Are Indian brands prepared for neuroscience-backed advertising in 2025?

New Delhi: Advertising has always been a fusion of art and science. Having a deeper sense and understanding of the Human brain can soon become a great breakthrough in the advertising industry. Neuroscience-backed advertising is a groundbreaking approach that is a mix of cognitive science with creativity to create campaigns that truly resonate. It is truly a revolution to see how a brand can connect, persuade and finally convert a consumer using Neuroscience.

Neuroscience-backed advertising uses insights from the human brain to process emotions, visuals, and decisions by tapping into psychological and biological principles to create content that is engaging and deeply impactful.

Various tools like eye-tracking, facial coding, and EEG (electroencephalography) are used to decipher subconscious reactions to stimuli, allowing brands to design ads that evoke desired emotional responses.

For example, ads that bring joy or even evoke nostalgia can produce emotional ties. Principles like social proof or scarcity might nudge a consumer into action. Neuroscience-backed campaigns go beyond gut feel or market research: They scientifically hone in on attention, recall, and trust for better ROI.

Neuroscience marketing follows the key psychological principles that drive consumer behaviour. The emotional triggers such as joy and nostalgia leave a Strong impression while visual storytelling is engaging and processed rapidly by the brain. Subtle priming influences receptivity, and scarcity or urgency leads to a fear of missing out, hence taking action becomes inevitable.

Social proof leverages group behaviour, which builds trust; repetition and consistency enhance brand recall. Contrast appeals through unexpectedness while reward systems, triggered by rewards, elicit purchasing behaviour through increased dopamine. Reward pathways and tactics optimise brand engagement and improve decisiveness.

Why does neuroscience matter in today's world? As of today, consumers are getting assaulted by numerous advertisements every day, and it's easy to scroll through hundreds of posts in India without a second thought, especially for the urban millennial. Thus, it's the most valuable currency.

Neuroscience helps brands cut out from the crowd by tapping into the emotional as well as cognitive responses of the brain to make sure that the messages get the right responses. By aligning the content with the way the brain processes information, brands can boost engagement, enhance recall, foster trust, and maximise ROI, all while reducing guesswork and maximising impact.

While neuroscience-backed advertising is still nascent in India, as a culture we are fundamentally skewed in preference for emotional advertising. In that regard, our industry stalwarts have produced some exceptional work that may have implicitly or explicitly capitalised on its principles:

Amul’s topical ads: Amul’s clever use of nostalgia and humour taps into a collective memory and emotional connections. Their ads resonate deeply because they align with the brain’s affinity for simplicity and relevance.

Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye' campaign: Here, joy and bonding over the family was used as an emotion which helped the recall value improve along with the brand affinity.

Fevikwik's 'Todo Nahi Jodo' ad: This campaign, evoked emotional and cognitive responses through humour and simplicity, which made it memorable and shareable.

Google India's 'Reunion' ad: This ad narrated the story of how childhood friends, separated by borders, get together. This used nostalgia and emotional storytelling effectively and created an impression in the viewer's minds.Tanishq's 'Wedding Film' series: These ads highlighted the different kinds of Indian marriages and how India has progressed. It spoke of inclusivity, love, and acceptance.

Neuroscience-backed advertisements will work wonders in India as it has such a diversified population and the fast-changing consumer landscape presents immense potential for its growth.

However, there are obstacles to adopting the new technology. Most Indian brands are reliant on research tools, such as focus groups and surveys, which most of the time overlook subconscious drivers of consumer behaviour. Budget constraints also play a major role as a hindrance, as advanced neuroscience tools like eye-tracking and EEG are expensive, and thus not easily accessible to mid-sized brands. There is also skepticism about adopting new methods that challenge the established norms, and convince stakeholders to embrace neuroscience. Finally, the lack of neuro-specialists in India creates a gap between scientific insights and creative application.

As we continue into 2025, the argument for neuroscience-driven advertising in India only becomes stronger. Digging deeper, the digital-first consumers of India—Gen Z and millennials, for instance—have a strong demand for authenticity and emotional resonance. Being able to connect with such desires through scientific strategies will give brands an undeniable advantage.

But this shift cannot be expected to happen overnight. It requires a change in the mindset, innovation and a lot of investment in learning. By adding neuroscience to the mix, it can evolve into a powerhouse of emotionally intelligent, impactful campaigns. The question isn't whether India is ready; it's whether your brand is ready to lead the charge.