‘AI revolutionising marketing strategies among key media trends for 2025’

Mumbai: Guru Mishra, Senior VP - Digital Media and Buying at RepIndia, shared his insights on the key media trends expected to dominate 2025.

With the digital landscape constantly shifting, Mishra emphasised the importance of brands staying informed and adaptable to these changes.

Mishra identified five key trends that will shape the media landscape in the coming year:

The rise of vernacular: Mishra highlighted the increasing preference for content in native languages. He believes this trend offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with audiences on a deeper, more personal level. "Localisation is key," said Mishra, "Marketers must embrace multilingual strategies to build trust and enhance engagement."

Integrated shopping ads take centre stage: The lines between content and commerce are blurring, and Mishra predicted further expansion of integrated shopping ads. He anticipated more interactive and shoppable experiences across digital platforms, seamlessly blending advertising with the consumer journey.

Immersive experiences through connected devices: With the proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), Mishra sees significant potential for immersive advertising. He suggested brands will leverage technologies like AR, VR, and connected TV ads to create deeper, more engaging experiences for their target audiences. "Cross-device targeting will become increasingly sophisticated," Mishra noted.

AI revolutionises marketing strategies: Mishra believes AI will be a game-changer in 2025, impacting everything from creative content generation to data science and predictive modelling. He emphasised the potential of AI-powered insights and automation to enhance personalisation and efficiency in media planning.

Personalisation remains paramount: Personalisation continues to be a critical focus for marketers, according to Mishra. He stressed the importance of placing the customer at the centre of all strategies, combining AI-driven insights with a human touch to create more relatable and resonant communication. "Tailored messaging is crucial for audience retention and building brand loyalty," Mishra explained.

Mishra concluded that 2025 will be a year of dynamic change in the media landscape. He believed that brands that proactively adapt to these emerging trends will be the ones that thrive in the evolving digital world.