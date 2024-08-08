Sonal Kabi returns to Prime Video as CMO

New Delhi: Sonal Kabi has exited Netflix as the marketing head and joined Prime Video as director and head of marketing.

At Netflix, she led campaigns for Heeramandi, Chamkila, The Railway Men, The Great Indian Kapil Show and so on.

Prior to this, she had a five year stint at Amazon in various roles including marketing head for Amazon MiniTV, head of title marketing of prime video and lead for IN Originals of Prime video.

She has also worked at Shuttl, McDonald's, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett and Lowe and Partners Worldwide.