Prasar Bharati updates auction policy, includes HD channels to DD Free Dish

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has revised the auction policy and released the updated policy guidelines. The pubcaster has implemented notable policy changes to the e-auction methodology for allotment of slots in its DD Free Dish platform.
To enhance the viewing experience and cater to audience demands, the public broadcaster has included provision to incorporate HD channels on the MPEG-4 streams.
According to the recently released document titled ‘e-Auction Methodology for Allotment of Slots on DD Free Dish Platform 2025,’ the reserve price for the newly introduced HD channels will be Rs 80 lakh annually. The incremental bid amount for the second round is set at Rs 1 lakh.
Another notable difference is the explicit slot reservation for public interest and public service genres. These slots will be reserved for regional and underserved genres or languages, public service broadcasting on a reciprocal or barter basis, and collaborative channels for strategic partnerships subject to the approval of Prasar Bharati board.
In addition, the document also reserves slots for foreign public service broadcasters, subject to strategic partnerships. This will ensure diversity in the channel offerings on DD Free Dish.
For channels with a continued representation in the R1 category, Prasar Bharati has added a provision to escalate them to the D bucket. The broadcaster is aiming at ensuring and encouraging long-term inclusion.
Prasar Bharati has also introduced a 75% alignment rule wherein 75% of all content should belong to the genre and language that is declared by the bidder during the application. Apart from these changes, no other transformation has been implemented in the 2025 methodology. The recently released methodology expands on the framework of 2023.
As per the pubcaster’s guidelines, selected channels will be required to submit an undertaking and an Integrity Pact in specific formats as outlined by the broadcaster. Any changes to a channel's name or logo after it is placed on DD Free Dish will require approval from the Ministry of I&B. Additionally, successful applicants will need to arrange and set up their own IRD Box at the designated DTH Earth Station in New Delhi to ensure proper signal reception.