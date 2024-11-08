Using your writing skills to make money online

New Delhi: For most of human history, writing was not always a fundamental skill someone needed to survive. Lifting heavy items and working long hours were the only skills required. Then, as times shifted and the world began to modernise, the importance of writing became apparent, to the point where, as of 2022, 87% of the global population can write and read compared with only 12% in 1820.

This rise in the ability for people to write has led to an explosion of literature, but in the modern technological age, it has meant that people can use these skills to make money online. Now, thanks to writing, individuals have access to an economic lifeline once only afforded to a limited amount of people. However, some still do not understand how to use their writing skills to earn money.

Below, we will look at how individuals can use their writing skills to make money in the modern technological era.

Freelance writing

Freelancing writing is not a modern invention but has found its way into the digital world, just like many other professions. Now, through various online platforms, individuals can showcase their skills to potential clients across the globe, build a brand, and earn extra income. Some of the platforms that help writers find prospective clients include

Fiverr

Upwork

Twine

Guru

On these sites, clients look for writers for various tasks, from social media captions to newsletters.

The key to success, however, is to pick a niche, such as writing lifestyle newsletters. Then, you want to start with low-paying, simple clients, turn in excellent work, slowly scale up to more complex, higher-paying jobs, and build a long-term, reliable clientele.

Start a Blog

Blogs have existed since the beginning of the internet. Before social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, blogs were the primary source for people to find helpful information. While recently, they have had to compete with the aforementioned social media platforms; they still act as a reliable source of information and an opportunity to earn money.

Here are a few ways you can earn money through a blog.

Affiliated marketing: Many companies offer an affiliate marketing program. This program is where you write a blog article that directly or indirectly promotes a specific product such as Max Cash Title Loans. The article contains a special link that you will receive through the program. This link will direct the reader to the website where the reader can purchase the product. Once a reader purchases the item, you will earn a commission.

Sellable content: If you have built a dedicated fanbase, you could begin selling exclusive articles that touch on more taboo or highly in-demand topics. You could also begin selling merchandise that aligns with your brand.

Open your blog to Guest posts: This method involves charging other writers looking for exposure a fee to post on your site so they gain access to your audience.

Subscription service: You can place your blog on websites like Substack, where readers pay a monthly fee to access your content.

Guest post for different publications

As mentioned in the previous section, guest posting is where you can charge other writers to post on your site if you own a blog. However, aside from that, another form of guest posting is where you can earn money by posting articles in magazines or other publications.

Many publications have hired writers to produce the majority of their articles, but they are always open to paying for articles from an outside source if the article fits their needs.

The process begins with you emailing your idea for an article to the lead editor. If the idea is accepted, you will write and turn the article in by a predetermined deadline. Almost all publications have editorial guidelines, so you must ensure your article follows those rules. After that, the article will undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure it meets their expected standards. If not, the article could be rejected, and you will not receive payment, although you can shop the article around to other publications.

If your article does get accepted, you may have to start with small payments at the beginning, and your writing will only take up a small portion of the publication. Most lead editors will need to build a relationship with you first before they give your articles a position at the beginning of the publication, where you can earn the most money. So, fostering long-term relationships with certain publications you enjoy writing for is essential.

Self-publish E-Books

Previously, a traditional publishing company was the only way to bring a book onto the market. With the advent of the internet, it is now easier than ever to self-publish content online, and one of the dominant ways to do so is through E-Books.

E-Book is short for electronic book, meaning there is no physical copy.

The process of making money through E-Books is the same as how to make money selling a physical book. The more people who purchase the book, the more revenue you accumulate.

You can write anything in an E-Book format, from a cookbook to a fictional story, and you can post them for purchase on platforms like Amazon Kindle Series.

The only downside is that, as mentioned, the only way to make money through this process is by selling many books. That means you must invest resources to promote your ebook and publish multiple books to ensure a continuous revenue stream.

Ghostwriting stories

Ghostwriting stories is another industry that has been around for some time but has become more digitized. Individuals, from celebrities to John or Jane Doe, use ghostwriters when they do not have the time to invest in writing a story themselves.

This type of business can be exceptionally lucrative, especially if you emphasize writing celebrity nonfiction stories. But there is a lane for those looking to work with people trying to write fictional stories.

As the name implies, you will not receive direct credit for writing the story. Readers will think that the client wrote the book unless they choose to express that they utilized a ghostwriter. If this arrangement is acceptable, making money through writing stories for others can be fruitful.

Find a remote job

Many companies have websites that need constant upkeep. That upkeep could mean writing blogs, landing pages, newsletters, or updating the home page. Given the importance of a website to a company's profitability, companies are willing to pay exuberant amounts of money to ensure their sites are competitive.

Unlike freelancing, where your money fluctuates based on how many clients you can acquire, a remote writing job is like any other job with a steady income, except that everything is done online and outside an office setting.

Don’t wait to make your writing skills work for you!

The internet has opened up several new paths for people who enjoy writing to make money. Many people have built healthy income streams through writing online, whether through freelancing or publishing E-books. Writing online is now a viable way to make money, just as working in a traditional brick-and-mortar job is.