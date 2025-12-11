Joker Fortune slot review

When developing Joker Fortune, Stakelogic took a close look at Novomatic's Crazy Slots, and even beginners can benefit from gamblingpro.pro low stake casino advice when deciding their bets. This isn't surprising, as Crazy Slots is a fairly popular slot, and Stakelogic was still owned by Novomatic at the time. Joker Fortune was released in 2016.

Joker Fortune has a somewhat high variance at non GamStop casinos. This also means a somewhat lower hit rate and therefore fewer wins in the base game. On the other hand, there are some higher base game prizes of up to 500x your stake, but the maximum prize is relatively low at €50,000. The payout percentage is 95.89%, slightly below the industry average of 96%. Therefore, the statistics aren't great compared to other online slots. Bets can range from €0.10 to €50 at non GamStop casinos.

Pros and cons of Joker Fortune

Before you start playing, we recommend that you check out the main pros and cons of this slot.

Advantages

• Free spins feature

• Wheel of Fortune

• High payouts in the base game

Disadvantages

• Low RTP of 95.89%

• Low maximum profit of €50,000

How does the Joker Fortune slot work?

There are 10 paylines. These pay out from left to right and right to left. So, in practice, you play with 20 paylines, but you only have to pay out 10. You determine your bet based on the credit value and the number of credits per payline. The minimum bet is €0.01 per payline, the maximum bet is €5 per payline. Multiplying ten paid paylines results in a betting range of €0.10 to €50 at non GamStop casinos.

The symbols are the familiar fruit symbols with eyes. The odd one out is the star, which seems to have been copied from the Starburst slot machine.

Here's how to win at Joker Fortune:

• 5 to 25 x the bet per payline for cherries, oranges and lemons.

• 10 to 50 x the bet per payline for plums, melons and grapes.

• 25 to 125 x the bet per payline for the 'Starburst star'

• 50 to 500 x the bet per payline for the golden bell.

A handy tool is the Joker. This Joker is Wild for the fruit pieces and the colorful star.

Features of Joker Fortune

Joker Fortune has a number of features, such as:

The wild symbol

The wild symbol, the Joker in this slot, can transform into other symbols, allowing for more winning combinations.

Wheel of Fortune

If you look closely, you'll see a large Wheel of Fortune hidden behind the game screen. While spinning, this Wheel of Fortune is sometimes randomly activated. The Wheel of Fortune then spins, activating several reels. The Wheel of Fortune provides excitement and spectacle. All symbols are on the Wheel, including several blank symbols. It revolves around the symbol where the pointer stops. This symbol appears stacked on all activated reels.

The Wheel of Fortune outcome can go virtually anywhere. From nothing to a screen full of wild cards. This earns you 1,000 times the amount you play per spin. It ensures that the base game never gets boring. And that you'll still land a big win every now and then.

Free spins

The bonus game revolves entirely around this Wheel of Fortune feature. Every spin in the bonus game spins the Wheel of Fortune. A minimum of one and a maximum of all five reels are activated. This is exciting, as the Wheel of Fortune has been slightly modified from the base game.

There are only two symbols on the Wheel of Fortune: the joker or the minus sign. It's all or nothing, because the minus sign means a knock on the chin. The joker, of course, means a full map. Especially if you have five active reels. You'll then have a screen full of jokers. That earns you 1,000 times your bet per spin.

You trigger the bonus with the Wheel of Fortune bonus symbol. Note: you need at least three of them, and they must appear on one of the paylines. Three bonus symbols award 5 spins, four bonus symbols award 10 spins, and five of a kind with bonus symbols awards 15 bonus spins.

Conclusion

Stakelogic has done it again. Joker Fortune offers a fun feature with the Wheel of Fortune. The Wheel of Fortune does what you'd expect from an online slot. Sometimes you win big, often the feature gives a spin a completely different twist. It makes Joker Fortune an entertaining slot. Any drawbacks? The payout percentage could have been a bit higher, at 95.89% at non GamStop casinos.

Frequently asked questions about Joker Fortune

What is the payout percentage of Joker Fortune?

Joker Fortune's payout percentage is 95.89%, which is lower than the average of 96%.

What is the maximum amount you can win at Joker Fortune?

You can win up to €50,000 at Joker Fortune.

Can you win free spins at Joker Fortune?

Yes, you can win up to 15 free spins on the Wheel of Fortune at Joker Fortune.