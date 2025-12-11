Fruit-Blast-slot-game-review

Everyone knows the world-famous game "Candy Crush." Now you can play a similar game in the non GamStop casinos, called Fruit Blast, and fans of fishing-themed slots can also play Big Bass Bonanza outside GamStop UK for a completely different experience. In this online slot machine, you click away combinations of fruit pieces. The more often and the better you do this, the more stars you earn. These stars help you progress to a higher level.

The higher the level, the higher the prizes. Fruit Blast is an online slot from game provider Skillzzgaming, released in 2017. You play with a Cluster Pay game mechanism.

You can play this slot machine at many international casinos. At these casinos, you can also gamble at non GamStop casinos. This is because this online slot is quite popular and has an interesting gameplay mechanism.

Advantages or disadvantages of Fruit Blast

We discuss the main pros and cons of this fruity slot machine.

Advantages

• Lots of bonus games

• You can grow in levels

• Interesting gameplay with the Cluster Pay mechanism

Disadvantages

• You start with a low payout percentage of 94.02%

How does the Fruit Blast online slot work?

You start on level 1. The goal is to search the playing field for combinations of fruit symbols. You clear a combination if it consists of three identical fruit symbols that are adjacent to each other. There are five different types of fruit: cherries, lemons, grapes, melons, and pineapples.

You win if you play a specific fruit piece at least 7 times in total. This is the case, for example, if you play a combination of three cherries followed by a combination of four cherries.

Fruit Blast has a variable payout percentage. You start with a payout percentage of 94.02%. This percentage increases as you complete levels. The increase is so steep that the average payout percentage jumps to 96.12% once you reach the higher levels.

So, it goes from a relatively low payout percentage to a satisfactory one. The game's variance is high, meaning it can take a long time to win a prize. You can win up to 1,000 times your stake in the jackpot through the extensive bonus game. The minimum bet is €0.80, with a maximum of €100.

Fruit type and payouts

How much you win depends on which fruit symbol you managed to play away:

• 0.5 x the stake for 7 cherries;

• 1 x the stake for 7 lemons;

• 2 x the stake for 7 grapes;

• 5 x the stake for 7 melons;

• 10 x the stake for 7 pineapples.

You can track your progress on the left side of your screen. There's a special progress bar for each fruit. When the bar is full, you simply start a new one. If you tap a total of 14 pineapples, you win 20 times your stake. You keep playing until you run out of combinations.

Collect stars for next levels in Fruit Blast

Every time you play, you earn stars. Win? You'll earn extra stars. You can track your progress in the top right corner of the screen. You start at level 1. You reach level 2 fairly quickly, but unlocking a higher level becomes increasingly challenging.

From level 2 onwards, you play for the jackpot. You win the jackpot by playing a combination of three jackpot symbols. The jackpot is a fixed prize of 1,000 x your bet. With a bet of €1, you'll have a nice €1,000. Higher levels also mean extra bonuses. From level 2 onwards, the bonus symbol unlocks a fruit cocktail shaker, for example. This shaker mixes a fruity cocktail for you, yielding up to 8 x your bet.

What are the different levels in Fruit Blast?

And there are even more extra bonuses to earn:

• Dance Nights (level 5): Five bonus games with guaranteed wins.

• Pick and Win (Level 9): A pick-and-click bonus game. You click on circles and collect the prize hidden behind the circles you click open. You keep collecting until you click on the circle behind which "collect" is hidden. The Pick and Win bonus pays out up to 115 times your stake.

• Goth a Fruit (level 12): Prizes worth up to 196 times your stake are hidden behind rows of fruit. It's up to you to find these prizes.

• Happy Hour (level 15): Clearing the bonus on level 5 is a guaranteed win. You'll receive a full fruit bar as a gift. If it's the pineapple bar, you win 10x your stake.

• Side Dish (level 19): Unlocking the bonus will trigger a bonus game. Winning in this bonus game is easy. The maximum win is 10 times your stake.

• Double Shake (level 22): You start with a base prize. As you play, you can double it. And double it again… This way, you can win up to 64 times your stake. Exciting!

• Pick and Win II (level 25): Another pick-and-win feature. You click open circles, after which you also get to click open a multiplier. This way, you can win up to 170 times your stake.

The bonus games are a fruity mix of low and high variance games. Pariplay has done a great job.

Conclusion: Fruit Blast is a slot with cool features!

Fruit Blast is very entertaining and has many features that make the game interesting at non GamStop casinos. You achieve these by leveling up. This not only makes it more fun but also more profitable. A win-win situation. An important tip we have is to keep track of your achievements and those you can achieve. Sometimes you can earn extra stars by making a certain combination or playing another game. This way, you'll get to that coveted level faster.

It's important to pay close attention to which combination you click first. Players who think one or even several moves ahead have an advantage in Fruit Blast. A clicked combination disappears from the screen, and all symbols above it fall down. This often results in a new winning combination for players who think one move ahead. Players who don't often see a winning combination fall apart.

Our casino experts consider Fruit Blast a good online slot. However, the payout percentage is a bit low, and you have to work through all the levels at first. This can require some patience. Therefore, we wouldn't consider it one of the best slots at non GamStop casinos.