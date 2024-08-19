Neeraj Chopra's commercial value soars 40–50% after Paris Olympics win: JSW Sports

New Delhi: With his silver medal win at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has become India's first track and field athlete to win medals in consecutive Summer Olympic Games.

Although he fell short of defending his gold medal from Tokyo 2020, the javelin thrower delivered his season-best with a throw of 89.45 meters, securing the silver medal in Paris.

This achievement has enhanced his brand value, making him one of the most desired Indian sporting icons for brands across the spectrum.

He holds victories at the Asian Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League and has been an ambassador for brands such as VISA, Samsung, Omega, Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Britannia, and Bharat Petroleum, among others.

Furthermore, his achievement in Paris has led to a substantial 40-50% surge in commercial value. Brands across various sectors, including automobile, banking, logistics, real estate, and quick commerce, are eager to partner with Chopra.

Sharing insights into Chopra’s brand value post-Paris, Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports revealed, "Neeraj is India’s most decorated athlete. His Gold and Silver medals in back-to-back Olympics are unprecedented for the country. He has been consistent in other major world events as well. Neeraj has a global appeal and if you combine his performances with his humble and authentic personality, there is truly no one else in sports who can make the same impact for brands across categories."

He further explained, "Leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, his endorsement fee was already at a premium. His Silver medal in Paris has made him India's greatest individual Olympian ever and that has increased his commercial value further. We are expecting to close a few deals in the coming weeks in certain key categories."

With the 26-year-old hinting that his "best is yet to come," Chopra’s journey, both on and off the field, is an opportunity for brands to closely associate with him for the next Olympic cycle, leading to LA 2028.