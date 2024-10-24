Raining UVs for MC, ET’s summer of discontent continues

New Delhi | October 24, 2024: Moneycontrol has strengthened its leadership position as India's No. 1 destination for business, markets and finance news, again surpassing The Economic Times (ET), according to Comscore's viewership data for September.

With 53.16 million unique visitors in September, Moneycontrol cemented the top spot, beating ET (41.37 million). Moneycontrol's unique visitors grew 4.38 per cent from August, while ET saw a 21.7 per cent decline.

Moneycontrol’s dominance over ET was reflected in the huge gap in the number of unique visitors on both platforms. Moneycontrol was ahead of ET by a whopping 11.86 million unique visitors.

Moneycontrol also surpassed ET in page views and time spent, two key metrics of digital reader engagement and sustainable competitive advantage. Moneycontrol received 452.43 million page views in September, far ahead of the No. 2 in this category, ET (277.95 million).

The Comscore data bolsters Moneycontrol's position as India's trusted source for business news, analysis and market insights. The achievement also underscores Moneycontrol's commitment to delivering authoritative and insightful content.

Moneycontrol’s dominance was also evident in the time spent by readers. The 407.48 million minutes Moneycontrol readers spent reading its pages in September beat ET’s 385.24 million minutes.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol Pro, a subscription product from Network18's Moneycontrol, has crossed 1 million paying subscribers, cementing its position as India’s largest news subscription platform and emerging among the top 15 worldwide. Moneycontrol Pro’s subscription numbers are now close to major international media platforms such as Financial Times and Barrons.

This milestone highlights Moneycontrol Pro's reputation and track record as a trusted source of financial intelligence for investors seeking in-depth insights in India's capital markets.