ZEEL's Q4 FY25 consolidated ad revenue slips to Rs 837 crore

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprise on Thursday reported a jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 188.4 crore in the January-March quarter, driven by effective cost management.
It had a net profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL).
Its total income was up 1.6% to Rs 2,220.3 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 2,185.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
In "Q4 FY25 growth led by subscription revenue & other sales & services," said ZEEL adding it "enhanced profitability despite a weak advertising environment." ZEEL's revenue from advertising was down 4.2% to Rs 837.5 crore in the March quarter of FY 2024-25.
"Domestic advertising revenue declined by 27% YoY for the quarter due to a slowdown in the macro advertising environment, postponement of the Zee Cine Award, a busy sports calendar and a higher base in Q4 FY24," said ZEEL in an earnings statement.
However, its revenue from subscriptions was up 3.9% to Rs 986.5 crore during the period under review.
The growth was "driven by both linear subscription revenue and ZEE5," it added.
Its revenue from the 'other sales & service" segment was up three-fold to Rs 360.1 crore in the March quarter.
"Other sales and services are up YoY due to a higher number of movies released and higher syndication revenue," it said.
Total expenses of ZEEL in the March quarter were down 4.2% to Rs 1,958.4 crore.
For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, ZEEL's profit soared to Rs 679.5 crore from Rs 141.4 crore a year ago in FY'24.
In FY'25, ZEEL's total consolidated income was at Rs 8,417.5 crore, down 4%.