ZEEL’s CTPO and CBO Shiva Chinnasamy steps down

New Delhi: Shiva Chinnasamy, Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) and Chief Business Officer, ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited), has moved on.

Chinnasamy, during his tenure at the company, was based at the company’s Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru. Apart from his role as the CTPO, he recently assumed an additional role as the Chief Business Officer of Zee5 after Manish Kalra left.

Zee has accepted Chinnasamy’s resignation, following which, he will be moving on to attend to some family matters, a source close to the development told BestMediaInfo.

According to sources, until the vacancy created by Chinnasamy’s departure is filled, his team will continue operating under the guidance of Amit Goenka.

Currently, Goenka leads the company’s digital business while also overseeing International Business Broadcast, Enterprise Technology, and Broadcast Operations & Engineering.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Chinnasamy has experience working for conglomerates such as Amazon and Google. He also worked as a Senior Director - Search, Retail, and Intelligence at Target.

He has a degree in computer science from Purdue University at Indianapolis and a coursework certificate in marketing management and financial accounting from Harvard University.