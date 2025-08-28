ZEEL unveils ‘Zee Spotlight’, a new ad innovation across GECs and movie channels

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has unveiled its latest advertising innovation, Zee Spotlight, under the ‘Z’ RISE Initiative.

Through this innovation, Zee Spotlight offers advertisers a clutter-breaking mix of brand touchpoints across both General Entertainment Channels (GECs) and Movie channels.

As part of this new offering, Zee Spotlight brings together a combination of Stings, Branded Windows, In-show Funnel Placements, QR-code Astons, and Tags on GECs, along with Branded Carousels, L-bands, Astons, Stings, and Tags on Movie channels.

True to its name, each of these elements puts a spotlight on every stage of the AIDA Model (Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action).

Hyundai Motor India has come on board as the exclusive inaugural partner for Zee Spotlight.

Laxmi Shetty, Head- Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “With Zee Spotlight, we are reimagining how brands engage with audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem through an omnichannel approach. This offering provides advertisers with high-frequency, high-visibility brand presence across our most-watched entertainment destinations. We are delighted to have Hyundai, a brand that resonates strongly with innovation and excellence, as our very first partner for this journey.”

Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head - Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, added, “At Hyundai, we are constantly seeking innovative avenues to connect with our customers. Zee Spotlight initiative is a cutting-edge platform that redefines brand storytelling through an omnichannel lens. The partnership will allow Hyundai to seamlessly integrate with Zee Entertainment’s diverse ecosystem across general entertainment channels (GECs) and movie channels, offering a unique opportunity to engage with viewers in a more dynamic and immersive way. As a brand driven by innovation, we see this partnership as a powerful step forward in building a deeper connection with consumers across India’s vibrant landscape.”