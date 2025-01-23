ZEEL posts nearly threefold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 163.6 cr, driven by lower costs

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 163.6 crore for the December quarter FY25, helped by lower expenses, especially operational costs.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 58.5 crore for the year-ago period, ZEEL said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was at Rs 940.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,027.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,734.7 crore from Rs 1,931.1 crore in the same period a year ago. Operational cost was lower at Rs 996.8 crore as against Rs 1,187.6 crore, the company said.

In an investor presentation, ZEEL said profitability was driven by effective cost management.

The company further said revenue growth during the quarter was impacted due to a delay in the renewal of a B2B deal, but renewal discussions are underway.

The company reported an 8% year-on-year decline in advertising revenue for the quarter, citing a sluggish festive season and a sustained consumption slowdown impacting FMCG ad spends.

The advertising revenue for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 940.6 crore, as compared to Rs 1027.4 crore in Q3 FY24. However, the ad revenues grew 4% q-o-q, rising from 901.7 crores.

Staying in the green was the subscription revenue for ZEEL. Subscription revenues grew 7% y-o-y at Rs 982.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the revenue hovered at Rs 921.3 crore. The company credited the linear subscription as well as Zee5 subs for the uptick.

The company reported “steady performance” for their digital vertical. Zee5 revenues grew 8% y-o-y. The total consolidated collection from the Zee5 business for Q3FY25 was Rs 241.3 crores. In the quarter ending December for the financial year 2025, Zee5 fostered the release of a total of 14 shows and movies, out of which 7 were Zee5 originals.