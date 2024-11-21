ZEEL gets ‘Dynamic+’ John Doe order against 103 pirated content streaming websites

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been granted a ‘Dynamic+’ John Doe order by the Delhi High Court for protection against digital piracy.

This legal relief is an extensive order granting protection to ZEEL's content library, including movies, TV shows, and OTT content on ZEE5.

The order grants ZEEL authority to counter online infringement across the expansive digital landscape.

Unlike traditional John Doe injunctions that require repeated court approvals for each newly identified rogue site, this approach enables ZEEL to directly notify the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) whenever new content infringing websites are discovered.

The court’s directive includes critical measures:

Blocking of 60 websites : The first court injunction order restrained a total of 103 rogue websites indulging in unauthorized content streaming of ZEEL’s content library, including movies, TV shows, and OTT content on ZEE5.

Dynamic notification process : ZEEL to notify DoTs, MeitY, and ISPs directly to block additional infringing sites, expediting enforcement without requiring additional court order(s).

: ZEEL to notify DoTs, MeitY, and ISPs directly to block additional infringing sites, expediting enforcement without requiring additional court order(s). Broader scope of protection: Extending beyond the ordinary scope limited to live sporting events, this mandate enables Zeel to protect its entire entertainment catalogue.

Saikrishna & Associates served as the legal counsel for Zee Entertainment Enterprises in securing the Dynamic+ John Doe order