ZEE5 to launch FAST channels in India in partnership with Amagi

New Delhi: ZEE5 is preparing to introduce Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels in India, expanding its presence in the growing connected TV segment. The channels are scheduled to go live in August 2025 in collaboration with Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based technology provider for broadcast and streaming television.

The FAST channels will feature a curated, always-on line-up of movies and series across genres such as comedy, drama, horror, and cult classics. The initiative is part of ZEE5’s broader strategy to deliver accessible, high-quality entertainment on connected devices, including smart TVs.

Amit Goenka, President, Digital Business and Platforms, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The launch of FAST channels aligns with our strategy to deepen platform engagement and expand reach, especially on Connected TVs. It’s a step forward in how we simplify access and drive better discoverability for the evolving digital viewer. As viewing habits evolve, we believe strong storytelling should meet consumers in formats that are seamless and scalable. FAST is a step in that direction, through repackaging our content to drive deeper engagement across new access points.”

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEEL, added, “The connected TV ecosystem in India is rapidly evolving, and ZEE5 is proud to be at the forefront of this shift. With Amagi as our technology partner, we’ve built a robust, scalable infrastructure for FAST delivery, ensuring seamless content discovery, dynamic ad-insertion, and real-time monetisation. This launch strengthens our AVOD strategy while providing brands and advertisers a high-impact environment to engage audiences at scale.”

Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & President, Global Business, Amagi, commented, “ZEE5’s foray into FAST channels marks a pivotal moment for the streaming ecosystem in India, and we’re proud to be chosen as their partner in this transformation. This launch brings together ZEE5’s rich content heritage and Amagi’s cloud expertise to deliver improved quality, free entertainment at scale. Our partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and accessibility, enabling ZEE5 to expand its Connected TV footprint and unlock new monetisation opportunities in India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”