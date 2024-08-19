Zee5 celebrates Independence day with ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, Zee5 Ke Sang’

Delhi: As a part of Zee5 Manoranjan Festival, Zee5, India and Bharat’s home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller, announced the launch of ‘Azadi Ka Jashn, Zee5 Ke Sang’ campaign to commemorate India's 78th year of Independence.

Under the campaign, Zee5 offers free access to 61 SVOD titles between August 10th and September 8th, 2024.

The line-up features titles across 8 languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam. The month-long campaign showcases titles including URI: The Surgical Strike, State of Siege: Temple Attack, Attack, Zombivli, Veergati, Har Har Mahadev, Valimai, Republic, Head Bush, Parineeta, Keedam, Maurh, among others.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India, said, “At Zee5, it has always been an endeavour to democratize the accessibility to best-in-class entertainment while offering better value propositions to our consumers. We have designed the Zee5 Manoranjan Festival to cater to the growing appetite for quality content across multiple markets, including the tier II and III cities. The campaign underscores our dedication to offer diverse, engaging stories to our viewers, and the Zee5 Manoranjan Festival is a celebration of that promise.”

Abhirup Datta, Head of AVOD Marketing and YouTube Revenue, Zee5 India, said, “Our festive campaigns have always been loved by the audience and we are eager to bring them back this year. With ‘Azadi Ka Jashn, Zee5 Ke Sang’, we aim to empower Zee5’s audiences with choice by bringing a wide selection of premium SVOD content titles across languages, at no cost for a limited period. It is our commitment to foster an inclusive entertainment landscape where every consumer on the platform can experience quality storytelling.”