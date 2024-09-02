Zee5 asks viewers ‘Zee5 TV Dekha Kya’

Delhi: Zee5 introduced its latest AVOD brand campaign, “Zee5 TV Dekha Kya”, to increase the adoption of connected TVs.

The latest TVC highlights the availability of AVOD content on Smart TVs and is currently on air across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms.

The TVC addressed a scenario of missing out on TV shows due to the constraints of traditional broadcasting schedules. The promos feature a wife and mother, who missed her TV show, and is introduced to the concept of watching Zee5 on a connected TV by her child. The child explains how Zee5 allows users to move beyond the limitations of scheduled TV programming.

Speaking about the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer for Zee5 India, stated, “We aim to connect with our audience in innovative ways to reinforce Zee5’s AVOD identity through 'Zee5 TV, Apna TV'. The ‘Zee5 TV Dekha Kya’ campaign reflects our dedication to offering a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience to our audiences at their convenience. With the rise of connected devices, this TVC gives viewers the flexibility to enjoy their favourite content directly on their smart TVs, anytime, leading to an on-demand, high-quality viewing experience.”