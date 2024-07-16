Zee5 announces Malayalam anthology, ‘Manorathangal’ to celebrate MT Vasudevan Nair

Delhi: Zee5 has announced the launch of ‘Manorathangal.’

Set to premiere on August 15, this series aims to honour the 90-year legacy of Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, affectionately known as M.T.

‘Manorathangal’ explores the duality of human nature against the backdrop of God's Own Country, Kerala.

Penned by the M.T. Vasudevan Nair himself, the series unites the pinnacle of Malayalam cinema's acting and directorial talent. Through nine interconnected stories the series spotlights paradoxes of human behavior, showcasing our capacity for both great kindness and base impulses.

The anthology comprises nine stories introduced by Padma Vibhushan, Kamal Haasan: 'Ollavum Theeravum' (Ripples and the River Bank), starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan.

'Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu' (Kadugannava: A Travel Note) features Mammootty under the direction of Ranjith.

'Shilalikhitam' (Inscriptions) brings together Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, and Joy Mathew in a Priyadarshan-directed segment.

'Kazhcha' (Vision) stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman, directed by Shyamaprasad. 'Vilpana' (The Sale) features Madhoo and Asif Ali, helmed by Aswathy Nair.

'Sherlock' showcases Fahadh Faasil and Zareena Moidu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

'Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam' (When the Doors of Heaven Open) boasts a cast including Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi, under the direction of Jayarajan Nair. 'Abhyam Theedi Veendum' (Once Again, In Search of Refuge) stars Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir, directed by Santosh Sivan.

'Kadalkkaattu' (Sea Breeze) features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, directed by Rathish Ambat.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 India, stated, “With 'Manorathangal', Zee5 is bringing together an unprecedented array of Malayalam cinema's finest talents under one roof. It is a celebration of the reverence and admiration MT Vasudevan Nair commands in the industry. His 90-year legacy as a literary giant and cinematic visionary is unparalleled, and we are deeply honored to have his story on Zee5. This anthology not only celebrates MT Sir's brilliance but also showcases the exceptional creativity of Malayalam cinema, which has garnered a devoted following across India and beyond. Recognizing the growing fandom and the universal appeal of these stories, we are dubbing 'Manorathangal' in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages so the viewers could watch it in their local language. At Zee5, we are really looking forward to the premiere.”

The director, Priyadarshan, stated, "Dreaming is a part of life, and I had dreamt of making films. It was a dream come true to make a film with MT Vasudevan Nair. This moment is very special to me as I am now making my 97th film. In the past, I had tried to create a film with MT Vasudevan Nair but couldn't. I had almost given up on that dream, but then this opportunity happened, for which I thank God. I have fulfilled a big dream and have done two films in Manorathangal: ‘Olavum Theeravum’ and ‘Shilalikhithangal’. As Mohanlal mentioned before, my desire to make a film began with reading the script of 'Olavum Theeravum'. I thank God for making this dream come true and wish MT Vasudevan Nair a very happy birthday."

Indrajit stated, "Manorathangal is the second film in which I had the opportunity to act as a hero in a script by MT Vasudevan Nair. Before this, I had acted in a full-length film under MT sir's script, a privilege that might not be common among actors of my generation. I consider this experience the greatest gift I have ever received. MT has a close relationship with my father, and I have done a segment called Kadalkkattu based on MT sir's short story Bandhanam. Although the stories were different, my father also acted in a film titled Bandhanam written by MT sir, which is one of my favorite films featuring him. I recall visiting MT's house and speaking with him multiple times, and people close to MT have told me that MT loves me. I extend my best wishes to MT on this occasion."

Biju Menon stated, “Happy birthday, MT Vasudevan Nair! I have always wanted to act in a film by MT Sir, though I was uncertain if it would ever happen. Fortunately, it did, and the experience was a dream come true. I am happy to see many legends and share the stage with them. Wishing everyone a lot of luck and happiness."

Mammootty stated, “This evening is unique for Malayalam cinema, as anthology films are rare in our industry. Manorathangal will be an anthology that can be presented with pride, a vision running through the mind of the writer. There could be no other apt name for it. I have a close relationship with MT Vasudevan Nair and admire his youthful spirit. MT's up-to-date knowledge of contemporary literature, new authors, and books in various languages is remarkable. Although I couldn't read a book MT recently gave me, my daughter loved it, highlighting MT's ability to stay relevant with the latest generation's tastes. Initially, Ranjith and I planned to make the story of Kadugannava into a two-hour feature film. However, for this anthology, we decided to use that story, which I describe as a piece of MT's soul. The film was shot in Sri Lanka and aims to evoke nostalgia among those who grew up reading MT's works. Malayalees realized the literary value of scripts through MT's writings, and I have tried to read all of MT's stories. We recently agreed to have a short story by MT read in my voice.I extend my heartfelt congratulations to MT on the initiative of Manorathangal and wish him good health and long life as he celebrates his birthday."

Asif Ali stated, "Happy birthday, MT Vasudevan Nair! I am happy and proud to be present at this event. My first audition in front of MT sir was for the film Neelathamara, but I was told I didn't have a Malayali look and couldn't participate. It took thirteen long years before I was finally able to play a character written by MT sir. I acted in the film directed by MT sir's daughter Aswathy, where I starred alongside Madhubala, and I am very happy about that."

Nadiya Moidu stated, "Happy birthday, MT Vasudevan Nair! I am proud to be a part of this project. After the film 'Panchagni' directed by Hariharan, I got another opportunity to act in an MT sir's script through the film 'Sherlock' in Manorathangal. It was a privilege to work with Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. In addition to Fahadh, a cat was one of the main characters in the film. The script was very enjoyable, and I thank MT sir for making us all a part of history. It is a blessing to be here."