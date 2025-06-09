Zee unveils new identity and brand ethos of ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’

New Delhi: Zee has unveiled its new identity and brand ethos of ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’.

The network launched a campaign to promote the new identity. At the heart of the campaign lies a sentiment: ‘Saath aane se baath banti hai,' celebrating the strength of togetherness and the shared moments that create impact and compound goodness, propel us forward, and overcome obstacles.

Every shared moment sparks hope, builds support, and fuels collective strength, reminding us that together, we can rise above challenges.

It is a multilingual campaign with a series of brand films in seven languages. Featuring local characters and stories that reflect everyday realities, the film aims to pay tribute to the deep sense of connection.

Anchoring the narrative is the moving story of an army father, who has been called to duty just days before his daughter’s wedding. The film captures the spirit of community and togetherness, where, in his absence, the entire mohalla steps in, as family would, together ensuring the celebration continues with warmth and joy, taking care of every detail. When he returns on the wedding day, to the delight of his family, and finds everything perfectly arranged, his wife gently smiles and says, “Itna bada parivaar hai, aaraam se ho gaya,” leaving him deeply moved.

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The campaign ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’, is a powerful multilingual brand film series that brings alive the essence of the many Indias that live in one country. It is a mirror to how India shows up for each other. Each of the seven films is deeply rooted in the cultural milieu of its region, capturing its rhythm, rituals, landscapes, and the authenticity of its people. From the rains becoming a character in Kerala, to a village in Telangana known for its legacy of army service, every story reflects the cultural richness and emotional truths of real India. This campaign is a reaffirmation of ZEE’s role as a trusted companion in the daily lives of millions. Saath Hai Toh Baat Hai’ is a sentiment that links to the heartbeat of millions of homes, where ZEE isn’t just watched but welcomed every day.”

Each brand film embraces its cultural roots through heartfelt storytelling and authentic visuals. In Kerala, rain-soaked streets and traditional nalukettu-style homes set the stage for a community-organised wedding, evoking a deep sense of authenticity and belonging.

The Bengali film captures the soul of a boron-dhora wedding, with rituals like uludhwani and dishes like shukto, unfolding like a page from a real family album.

In Mandya, Karnataka, the Kannada film showcases Chappra, Rangoli, and the sacred Arshina Shastra, with locals coming together to help a mother prepare for her daughter’s wedding.

The Telugu narrative, set in a West Godavari village, features Thataku pandiram, Pelli butta, and the soul-stirring song Sandadi Sandadi, capturing the warmth and celebratory spirit of the region.

The Marathi film highlights the vibrant halad chadavane ritual, and the bride’s symbolic Navari attire, draped in dhoti style, is steeped in tradition, reflecting strength.

The Hindi film beautifully captures the essence of a North Indian mohalla in Faridabad, where neighbours come together like family. The vibrant rooftops come alive with collective celebrations, filled with the beats of dholaks and folk songs, the joyous rhythms of sangeet, the sweetness of ladoos, and the sound of heartfelt laughter

The campaign was unveiled during the airing of the 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, with all seven films premiering simultaneously across Zee’s TV channels and digital, which allowed audiences to experience one idea through seven distinct voices at the same time.

Along with announcing the new identity of linear TV channels, the media company also revealed the new brand identity of ZEE5, anchored in the promise of “Apni Bhasha, Apni Kahaniyan” (Multiple Languages, Infinite Stories) and a sharper focus on culturally authentic narratives, language-driven personalisation, and cutting-edge technology.

This strategic shift is built on three foundational pillars—content, experience, and affordability. While the language packs will start at Rs 120/month, the Hindi pack (including Punjabi & Bhojpuri content) is priced at Rs 220/month. The All-Access pack will be available at Rs 320/month, and all packs will have Annual pack variants.

The upcoming language titles include - Detective Sherdil (Hindi), Chhal Kapat: The Deception (Hindi), Sattamum Neethiyum (Tamil), Mothubaru Love Story (Telugu), Inspection Bungalow (Malayalam), Maarigallu (Kannada), Aata Thambhahya Naay (Marathi) and Vibhishan (Bengali) among others.

Watch the Zee5 new identity brand film here:

Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses and Platforms, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Our new brand identity marks a pivotal step in our journey to become a deeply personalised, language-first platform that mirrors the diversity of Indian audiences. Our strategic focus is clear - strengthen our footprint across India and global markets, deepen engagement through culturally relevant storytelling, and continue building a tech-enabled, scalable platform that’s personalised and intuitive. It’s a cultural shift in how consumers discover, connect with, and consume Indian entertainment globally."

Commenting on the rebranding campaign for Zee5, CMO Mahadev said, “Our brand campaign with the tagline 'Apni Bhasha. Apni Kahaniyan” is rooted in the idea that language is belonging, a celebration of a deeply personal emotion. A story told in your language feels like it’s lived in and not just watched. Going across 7 languages, this multi-lingual campaign is designed to resonate with large and small towns alike, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as with global audiences. Rooted in our language-first content strategy and hyper-local personalisation, this campaign brings to life ZEE5’s belief that in your language, stories are endless.”

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, added, “At ZEE5, we’ve always believed that powerful storytelling begins with deep cultural insight. We’re deeply committed to serving audiences that have historically been underserved. By leaning into their realities, their languages, and their everyday stories, we’re expanding not just what we create-but who we create it for. Whether it’s long-form originals, short-form bites, or experimental formats, our goal is to delight viewers on their terms. This isn’t just a content strategy- with our language packs rollout, we are placing language at the centre of discovery, access, and engagement."