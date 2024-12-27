Zee TV wraps Mumbai locals for ‘Bas itna sa khwaab’

New Delhi: Zee TV said on Friday it became the first channel in the Hindi general entertainment space to brand multiple Mumbai AC local trains and the Delhi metro with key visuals of the show ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’, turning them into moving billboards.

The branded trains captured the essence of Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, which celebrates women who strike a fine balance between their work and family responsibilities.

Show’s protagonist Rajashree Thakur’s journey on the train became the heart of the campaign. She connected with fellow commuters, heard their inspiring stories, drew parallels between her own life and her character of Avani Trivedi and brought joy to the crowd with a lively game of Antakshari. Her presence transformed an everyday commute into a celebration of the unsung multitasking heroes of Mumbai.

Speaking about the initiative, Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “At Zee TV, we constantly strive to create meaningful connections with our audience by weaving our narratives into their everyday lives. Branding Mumbai’s AC locals and having our show’s protagonist, Avani Trivedi, travel with daily commuters is a heartfelt initiative to bridge reel and real. Through this unique experience, we wanted our Avani to meet the countless Avanis of the city—women whose strength lies in juggling myriad responsibilities and striking a balance between home and work, often without the acknowledgement they truly deserve. It’s a celebration of their resilience, and a reminder that the story of ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ is, in many ways, their own story too.”

Reflecting on her experience, Rajashree Thakur shared, “Playing Avani in Bas Itna Sa Khwaab has been a privilege. Meeting women on the train who live similar lives was incredibly humbling. Their stories of juggling long commutes, demanding jobs, and family responsibilities turned out to be truly inspiring. I hope my portrayal encourages women to dream big while finding their balance in life.”

The film: