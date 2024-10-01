Zee TV unveils interactive audience feedback show, 'Hamara Parivar'

Delhi: Over the past three months, Zee TV’s audience feedback mechanism 'Hamara Parivar' reached nearly 50 crore individuals across the country, gathering candid suggestions on its shows and characters.

Zee TV is now taking this engagement to the next level by transforming the audience's feedback into a daily interactive show. Starting October 3 at 6:30 PM, 'Hamara Parivar' will give viewers an opportunity to see their opinions shape the very stories they watch.

This series introduces an all-new genre of television, where a family called ‘Hamara Parivar’ conveys the audience’s thoughts directly to the channel’s kutumb of actors and show-makers.

But the new show goes beyond just entertainment feedback—it will also touch upon everyday concerns and pain-points faced by Indian families.

The Hamara Parivar family, led by Sakshi, includes her husband Vijay, kids Vedika and Veeru, sister Mandy, and brother-in-law Abhay. Together, they will share their views on Zee TV’s shows and characters, speaking on behalf of viewers and discussing family challenges.

"Being chosen as the sutradhar between the audience and Zee TV has been an incredible opportunity," said Sakshi. "Voicing the audience’s sentiments, whether it’s suggestions, critique, or praise, is something my family and I are passionate about. It's inspiring to see how committed Zee TV is to actually listening and evolving with its viewers."

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue, ZEE, said, "At ZEE, we’ve always strived to innovate and create content that resonates with our audience's evolving preferences. With Hamara Parivar, we’re opening up an entirely new genre of entertainment that brings viewers closer to the heart of our stories, not just as spectators, but as active contributors. This daily show goes beyond traditional formats, addressing real concerns and values that matter to Indian families. It offers a one-of-a-kind engagement experience for direct, real-time interactions between our viewers, actors, and creators. For brands, this is a phenomenal opportunity to strike meaningful conversations with their target audiences. The show’s ability to connect deeply with viewers over shared values, family-centric themes, and life lessons provides a rich canvas for brands to build long-term relationships with their consumers in a context that truly resonates”

In each episode, apart from reading letters and messages from fans across India, Hamara Parivar will offer audiences a glimpse of upcoming high points and plot twists lined up for that evening’s primetime shows across Zee TV.

In an initial episode, Sakshi and her family will visit the set of 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' to convey the audience's pulse directly to the actors. In other episodes, viewers will witness actors like Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor, seen as Ibaadat and Mannat from 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' visiting the Hamara Parivar residence to hear firsthand what their fans think of their performances and storylines.

Sriti Jha, known for her role as Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, expressed her gratitude for the initiative, "It’s refreshing to hear real-time feedback on our work. 'Hamara Parivar' allows us to reflect on the audience's perspectives and evolve accordingly."

Yesha Rughani, who plays Ibaadat in Rabb Se Hai Dua, shared her excitement, "To hear directly from the audience through Hamara Parivar is both empowering and humbling. Sometimes, it’s easy to get caught up in our characters, but when you hear firsthand how your role affects viewers emotionally, it grounds you and makes you appreciate the impact of what we do. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with them more deeply."