Zee TV to premiere ‘Vasudha’ on Sep 16

Delhi: Zee TV is to premiere ‘Vasudha’ – a story that delves into the dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds. Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, Vasudha is all set to premiere on September 16 and will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on Zee TV.



Nausheen Ali Sardar takes on the role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan, a woman both revered and feared. A self-made force in Udaipur, Chandrika governs her business empire by a strict rulebook of her own making. With a heart dedicated to justice, she stands firmly for what is right. A benevolent yet unyielding leader, Chandrika has little patience for disorder and expects absolute adherence to her strict code of discipline and integrity, principles she sees as the cornerstones of success. Prioritising rules over emotions, she is an intimidating figure who commands respect.

In contrast, Priya Thakur sinks her teeth into her first lead role as Vasudha, an innocent, carefree young woman unfamiliar with the rigidities of urban life. With a trusting heart and a belief in the goodness of people, Vasudha’s attempts to impress Chandrika often land her in trouble, creating an engaging and dynamic interplay between these two vastly different personalities.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma takes on the lead role of Devansh Singh Chauhan, the ideal son of the Chauhan family and an embodiment of the best qualities of his parents - his father’s empathy and his mother’s discipline. He deeply respects his mother and believes in giving people a second chance.. The story explores how two women, seemingly fire and ice, with precious little in common come together and impact each other's lives in unimaginable ways.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “Earlier this year, we embarked on an initiative of actively listening to our viewers via Hamara Parivar, a direct line to their preferences. This has enabled us to craft stories that resonate with their evolving desires and expectations. One such show is Vasudha—an exciting new addition to our slate that complements our existing lineup with a fresh perspective. Vasudha explores the dynamic interplay between two women from contrasting worlds—one steeped in disciplined tradition, the other embodying carefree optimism. Through this heartwarming narrative of joy and determination, we are confident that Vasudha will offer a refreshing and engaging dimension to our programming. Our collaboration with the visionary Arvind Babbal ensures this story will captivate our audience, as it seamlessly integrates into the rich diversity of content Zee TV proudly offers."

Producer Babbal said, “After presenting audiences with heart-warming narratives like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Mithai on Zee TV, we're excited to collaborate once again with the channel on bringing viewers Vasudha, an engaging narrative of two women from very different worlds and how they profoundly impact each other's lives. We've assembled a talented cast and crew, ensuring a rich tapestry of cultural nuances. We recently completed an extensive outdoor shoot in Udaipur, immersing ourselves in the local atmosphere and we hope audiences connect with Vasudha's journey and embrace her with love. I'm thrilled to have Nausheen, Priya, and Abhishek bring these characters to life."

Sardar said, “When I was approached for the show, I found the concept very different from what one generally comes across on TV and I couldn’t refuse a role that offers tremendous scope for an actor to showcase their range. My character of Chandrika Singh Chauhan is truly unlike any character I've portrayed before. She is the epitome of strength, a self-made woman, the ultimate boss lady. I hope my fans enjoy seeing me in this new avatar!”

Thakur said, “Vasudha holds a special place in my heart as it is my first lead role. Vasudha's innocence and optimism are endearing, making viewers root for her. Her attempts to impress Chandrika often lead to humorous situations, but she remains a devoted admirer, hoping she will win her over some day. I hope audiences will embrace her as much as I have."

Sharma said, “Playing Devansh, a beautifully written character, truly helps me showcase my acting abilities like never before. The overwhelming love and support that I have got after the first promo truly makes all the hard work and struggle over the years worth it. The excitement for the show is palpable, and we can't wait to see the audience’s reaction."