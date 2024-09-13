Zee TV to premiere new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa starting Sep 14

New Delhi: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is set to come back with a whole new flavor to the show – Nayi Aawaaz, Naye Andaaz ! Premiering on September 14 2024 and airing Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

This season will be led by mentors Guru Randhawa, Sachin -Jigar and Sachet-Parampara Tandon, with Vipul Roy as the host.

This time around, the contestants will be closely mentored by their gurus, who are deeply invested in shaping their musical journeys.

At a media event held at one of Mumbai’s suburban clubs, Zee TV recently unveiled the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “For nearly three decades, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been one of Zee TV’s most beloved and enduring properties, a testament to our unwavering commitment to discovering India’s finest singing talent. This season, the idea is to take the show to new heights with a stellar panel of mentors whose melodies have captured every emotion of India and some incredible new voices that have the power to touch your soul. What makes this season truly special is our deeper connection with the audience—earlier this year, we launched ‘Hamara Parivar’, a direct line to our viewers, allowing us to listen to their feedback and preferences. Our new season is a product of this active listening. The audition process itself saw our viewers participating directly via social media, choosing talent that they believe in. With this approach, we’ve crafted a season that is more interactive and engaging than ever.”

Ashish Sehgal - Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, expressed his excitement about the new season, "The remarkable legacy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lies not just in its ability to discover exceptional musical talent, but also in the deep-rooted trust it has cultivated over the past 3 decades with its audience and partners alike. This purity and authenticity associated with the show have been instrumental in attracting top-tier brands such as Birla Opus Paints, Chocolate Horlicks, Smith & Jones Pasta Masala, Clinic Plus Shampoo, Garnier and Vicks Double Power to the new season, for whom we have curated some remarkably innovative solutions. The overwhelming advertiser interest we’re witnessing is a testament to the platform’s consistent ability to reinvent itself and stay relevant in an ever-evolving landscape. We look forward to creating memorable partnerships this season and deliver a power-packed season that resonates with our viewers and advertisers alike."

Inderpreet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Birla Opus Paints, spoke on the strategic importance of this partnership, “Birla Opus Paints wants to add Beauty & Colour to life of every Indian. ZEE Network, with its unmatched reach and content innovation is a perfect partner to create meaningful connections with our consumers.”