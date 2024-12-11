Zee TV premieres new show ‘Jamai No. 1’

New Delhi: In collaboration with Studio LSD Productions, Zee TV has launched a new show ‘Jamai No. 1’.

In Indian households, a jamai is often treated like royalty—showered with affection and respect. Traditionally, the jamai visits his in-laws with humility and patience, gradually becoming a seamless part of the family. But what happens when this jamai enters the home to stir things up in his distinct manner? With a storyline packed with humour and drama, Jamai No. 1 explores the unconventional journey of Neel Paranjape, a witty charmer who will redefine family dynamics in his own spunky, spirited way as he enters the Chotwani family as their jamai. The show premiered on December 9 and airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM, on Zee TV.

Abhishek Malik takes on the lead role of Neel Paranjape, a jamai unlike any other. Hailing from the spiritual town of Nashik and being raised in a close-knit middle-class family, Neel is deeply rooted in the strong values instilled by his father, a pujari at Trimbakeshwar. However, Neel aspires to carve out his own destiny. Armed with charm, wit, and a knack for jugaad, Neel tackles challenges in an unconventional yet highly effective way.

Opposite him is Simaran Kaur, portraying Riddhi Chotwani, a sharp and ambitious businesswoman who has grown up shielding herself from pain and trusting no one. As the CEO of her family’s winery, Riddhi is fiercely independent, but her life is tightly controlled by her mother, Kanchan, played by Papia Sengupta. Kanchan, the matriarch of the Chotwani family, runs the household with an iron hand.

Neel's arrival as the ghar jamai in the Chotwani household sets the stage for a lively clash of personalities. His cheeky attempts to bend the rules clash with Kanchan’s unwavering authority. Meanwhile, Riddhi finds herself navigating this ever-evolving dynamic as Neel sets out to unravel secrets and set things right in his own distinct style.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “At Zee TV, we are committed to broadening our storytelling horizons and delivering fresh narratives that resonate with our viewers. Jamai No. 1 adds a distinct new flavour to our vibrant content mix by spotlighting a male protagonist whose wit, charm, and unique approach to relationships bring an exciting twist to the storyline. The fiery yet entertaining tug-of-war between Neel and his mother-in-law, Kanchan, is packed with humour, drama, and a solid dose of spunk, making it an unmissable addition to our slate.”

Abhishek Malik, who plays Neel, said, “Playing and preparing for a character as unique as Neel has been an absolute delight, and I have to say I am really happy with the great response I have received so far from the audience! He’s the kind of guy who believes in finding a jugaad for every situation and why take the straight path when a little creativity can get the job done faster, right? As a son-in-law, he’s full of quirks, mischief, and an unapologetic charm that keeps everyone guessing. Considering it is a character that I have never seen, it has been an exciting challenge for me and I hope my portrayal of Neel truly lives up to the essence of the show’s title."

Simaran Kaur, who brings Riddhi to life, said, “I’m really enjoying being a part of Jamai No. 1 and stepping into the role of Riddhi. She’s a strong, independent, and determined girl, and bringing her unique journey to life on screen has been an exciting experience. I must mention that the show offers a very fresh perspective on relationships and family dynamics, and I’m thrilled to explore this story. I can’t wait for the audience to connect with Riddhi and see her world unfold!”

Papia Sengupta, essaying the role of the mother-in-law Kanchan, said, “My character, Kanchan, is a fascinating blend of complexity and conviction, deeply rooted in her beliefs about family and traditions. I’m thrilled to bring her strong and dynamic energy to this unique narrative. In fact, I feel that this role gives me the opportunity to explore a wide range of emotions and conflicts, and I’m excited to see how the audience connects with her. With a very distinct concept, the show promises to be a true entertainer, and I’m confident that Kanchan’s character will add depth, drama, and unexpected twists to the upcoming storyline.”

Producer Prateek Sharma, Studio LSD, said, “It’s always exciting to breathe new life into a beloved franchise that has left a lasting impression on the audience. With Jamai No. 1, we’ve infused fresh energy into the narrative while staying true to the essence of what made the original so special. This time, the story takes a breezy, fun, and spirited turn, packed with exciting tashan that will keep viewers thoroughly entertained. With talented actors like Abhishek Malik, Papia Sengupta, and Simaran Kaur bringing these pivotal characters to life, we’re confident the audience will connect deeply with this delightful new take on a jamai who shakes things up in his own unique way.”

The show’s launch event brought its theme to life by inviting three jamais from the media fraternity to tackle unique challenges posed by Kanchan herself. From delivering compliments in their signature styles to balancing kalash on their heads and participating in a rapid-fire round, the participants demonstrated their flair and wit, just like Neel. The event concluded with Neel delivering a quirky, impactful response to Kanchan’s final challenge, encapsulating the essence of Jamai No. 1.