Zee TV launches new primetime show “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” at 9.30 pm slot

New Delhi: Can a relationship born out of duty blossom into true love in an aata sata marriage? That’s the question Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the upcoming primetime show on Zee TV, will encourage viewers to ask themselves.

The story is anchored around the intriguing aata saata marriage custom still prevalent across parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In this unique arrangement, a daughter from one family marries a son from another, while the groom’s sister weds the bride’s brother, creating strong family ties based on mutual obligation.

This reciprocal bond makes the happiness and stability of both couples interdependent, forming a delicate balance that profoundly impacts both families.

Zee TV’s bold narrative, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, premiering from November 11, at 9.30 pm, from Monday to Friday, explores the intricate dynamics of relationships that arise from such arrangements, offering an unconventional dive into the emotional stakes involved.

Mangesh Kulkarni, the Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “In India, marriage is not just a union; it is a vibrant celebration of life through diverse traditions and cultural nuances that vary across regions and communities. There exists a natural curiosity among audiences to explore and understand the unique customs that shape this significant life event. With Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, we present a narrative centred around the Aata Saata marriage custom that is still prevalent in parts of India. This unique arrangement adds emotional depth to our story, drawing audiences into a world where love and family honour intersect. Through the journey of Reet and Raghav, we’re inviting viewers to experience a powerful tale of how love can blossom in a marriage forged from obligation.”

Conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd., the show delves into the collision of old-world traditions with the progressive values of today’s generation, setting up an intense emotional rollercoaster.

Kakar said, “With Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, we wanted to bring a story that not only sheds light on the Aata Saata custom but also on the individuals whose lives and choices are shaped by it. Reet and Raghav’s journey is one of transformation—a marriage that feels transactional yet has the potential to turn into a deep, emotional connection. This show is about the sparks that fly when two alphas come together in a relationship and how their intense dynamics shape their evolving bond.”

Producer Behl added, “My longstanding partnership with Zee TV has been pivotal in shaping our storytelling approach. With Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, we are excited to delve into a unique cultural insight that speaks to the interests of today’s viewers. This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to creating engaging content that not only entertains but also resonates deeply with audiences. I’m confident that this show will not only strengthen our presence in the industry but also forge meaningful connections with viewers across various demographics."

Ayushi Khurana, who brings Reet to life, said, “I have always loved playing strong characters, and Reet is one such young woman. She is bold, determined, and not afraid to question societal norms, which makes her both exciting and challenging to portray. Learning about the Aata Saata custom opened my eyes to different layers of family and cultural dynamics. I can’t wait for viewers to connect with Reet’s journey.”

Bharat Ahlawwat, who plays Raghav, said, “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile goes beyond the conventions of a typical love story, highlighting the clash between tradition and individuality as Reet and Raghav navigate a marriage forged from obligation. Raghav is a complex character, and stepping into his shoes has been transformative. This role has given me something new to dive into, and I’m excited for audiences to watch how Raghav’s journey unfolds in a story filled with intense emotions and powerful relationships.”

At the show’s launch event in Mumbai, stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly delighted attendees with his unique flair, diving into the quirks and truths of relationships and marriage. His comedic take on the various relationships people experience helped set the stage for the show, introducing the lead actors and their characters with humour and insight.