Zee TV launches new fiction show ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’

New Delhi: Zee TV on Friday announced the launch of its new fiction show “Bas Itna Sa Khwaab”.

Premiering on December 3, the show produced by Zee Studios will be telecast every day at 7 PM.

With this show, Rajashree Thakur is returning to Zee TV after 15 years.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV said, “Bas Itna Sa Khwaab is a tribute to the unsung heroes of our homes—the homemakers whose relentless efforts form the foundation of every family. In Avani Trivedi, every woman in our audience will see a reflection of her own struggles, aspirations, and quiet triumphs. Her journey from selfless caregiving to stepping beyond her comfort zone embodies the extraordinary potential hidden within everyday sacrifices. This story resonates deeply with our ethos at Zee TV, as we strive to tell narratives that inspire, empower, and connect. By spotlighting these uncelebrated contributions, we hope to initiate a shift in how society views the immeasurable worth of a homemaker’s role.”

Producer Sachin Rumde, Zee Studio, said, “Bas Itna Sa Khwaab is a story that will resonate deeply with women across the country as it reflects the experience of navigating life as a homemaker on the threshold of stepping into the big, bad world. It lands the message that what homemakers do is in no way small and even though often taken for granted, many of them hold the potential of going out there and pursuing a career of their own to financially support the family. Filming in the heart of Kanpur, at iconic spots, has added authenticity to Avani’s journey. We’re thrilled to bring Rajashree Thakur back after her hiatus; her portrayal of Avani is powerful and relatable. We also have other talented actors like Yogendra Vikram Singh and Bhumika Gurung who are perfect fits for their roles. Collaborating with Zee TV has been a wonderful synergy, and we believe this show will strike a chord with audiences who see themselves in Avani’s story.”