Zee TV drives contextual AI prompts for entries for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 auditions

Delhi: Zee TV, to boost participation in the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 auditions, leveraged Bobble AI’s technology to engage its global users through targeted AI-driven prompts in chat keyboards.

By geo-targeting users in chat apps seen expressing their interest in singing/ auditioning, Zee TV placed intent-based prompts aimed to spark interest and drive users to the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa auditions.

Zee TV’s contextual AI prompts, appearing within Bobble keyboard chats, directed the users to a video promo with detailed audition information. Clicking on these prompts enabled users to receive audition details and redirected them to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Instagram page.

This approach was executed in Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai from July 8 to August 2, 2024.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “The idea behind using AI and intent-based marketing for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was to create a more personalized and relevant approach to engage potential contestants. By targeting conversations where users were already discussing singing, auditions or music, we naturally and effectively reached aspiring singers. This approach not only made the audition process more accessible but also ensured we connected with genuinely interested and passionate individuals. It’s a significant step in how we engage our audiences and foster new talent.”