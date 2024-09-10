Zee TV captures omniscience of music for new season of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

New Delhi: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all set to launch its latest season in a new avatar with an all-new panel of mentors. Zee TV has released a brand film that touches upon the season’s promise Nayi Aawaaz, Naya Andaaz.

The brand film opens with a young girl sobbing in her bedroom after a heartbreak. The voice-over (VO) whispers, “Jab dil tootta hai toh hum hai.”

From beneath the bed, mentor Sachet Tandon sings the lines of his melody “Bekhayali mein bhi tera hi khayaal aaye.” Cut to a boy staring into the mirror, his eyes reflecting the same sorrow. Behind the bathroom door, Parampara Thakur picks up the same melody she and Sachet have composed together with love, completing the duet.

The couple’s ring ceremony brings their families together. The VO continues, “Aur jab wahi toota dil judta hai toh hum hai,” as Sachin-Jigar emerge from behind with a lively rendition of their romantic hit “Apna bana le piya.”

The celebration then peaks with a vibrant wedding party and the VO concludes, “Judte hue dil ke jashn mein toh main he suit karta hoon na,” with Guru Randhawa lighting up the scene, dancing and singing to his popular track “Tenu Suit Suit Karda.” The mentors then introduce themselves before exclaiming together, “India ke har emotion mein hai hum. Aur ussi India ke liye laa rahe hum, nayi aawaaz, naye andaaz mein!”

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “As India's longest-running singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has consistently reinvented itself, setting trends across the industry. This season, we're infusing freshness by introducing a new set of mentors who have their finger on the nation's musical pulse, alongside diverse voices and a contemporary vibe that resonates with our evolving audience. Our brand film beautifully captures the emotional connection people have with music, and we promise to celebrate those emotions with performances that touch hearts across India.”

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Content SBU, ZEE, added, “Earlier this year, we launched ‘Hamara Parivar’, a direct line to our viewers, allowing us to listen to their preferences and craft content that truly resonates. The upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a reflection of this initiative, offering a refreshed experience with Nayi Aawaaz, Naya Andaaz—new voices will be shaped by new mentors whose music captures the full spectrum of emotions across India. With a fan-first mindset, we empowered our viewers to decide the best talent from over 50 audition videos posted on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Instagram page. With our integrated marketing campaign creating even more digital touchpoints for engagement, we’re confident this season will connect deeply with our viewers.”