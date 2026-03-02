Zee to revamp Big Magic as a pay movie channel

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment is set to shut down two channels and repurpose a mass FTA channel into a pay Hindi movies destination.

&Prive HD and Zee Chitramandir are missing from the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO), effective April 1, 2026.

Big Magic has been positioned for a reset from its earlier free-to-air role, with the plan shifting it into a pay Hindi movies avatar.

Zee is likely to rebrand Big Magic as “Z Magic”, industry sources said, though the broadcaster has not announced the final name in its RIO filings.

On the regional movies side, the reshuffle is not limited to adding or removing channels.

Zee has also recast some of its movie brands through naming and positioning changes, signalling a packaging refresh aimed at improving discoverability and distributor placement.

These rebrandings include Zee Picchar to Zee Power (Kannada movies) and Zee Bangla Cinema to Zee Bangla Sonar (Bengali movies).