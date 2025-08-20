Zee to launch Kannada channel ZEE Power on August 23

New Delhi: New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has announced the launch of its latest Kannada entertainment channel, ZEE Power, on August 23, 2025.

Positioned as a fresh entrant into the Kannada television space, the channel will showcase a mix of fiction, non-fiction, movies, festival specials and regional sports. Its programming line-up features four fiction series, Rajakumari, Shubhasya Sheeghram, Jodi Hakki and Gauri, along with one reality show, Halli Power, and a devotional programme, Bhavishya Darshana.

While the official telecast of shows begins on August 25, the channel will be unveiled with a launch event on August 23.

Speaking on the launch, Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEEL, said ZEE Power aims to strike a balance between traditional narratives and contemporary storytelling. “Our fiction will be crisp and powerful, our reality shows thought-provoking yet entertaining, and our movies will reflect the pulse of the audience. With ZEE Power, we are creating a destination that inspires, entertains and connects with people like never before,” he said.

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer – South & West, ZEEL, called the new channel a milestone in Karnataka. “We have listened closely to our viewers and understood their desire for more variety, stronger concepts, and content that mirrors their aspirations. ZEE Power is designed to be fresh, fast-paced and full of surprises, appealing to audiences across age groups,” he noted.

Bhaskar Iyer, Business Head, ZEE Power, said the channel will focus on high-energy, high-drama and relevant content. “Our vision is to excite, inspire and engage audiences from day one. We are bringing gripping serials, innovative reality formats and stories that showcase strong, fearless characters. This is not just entertainment, it’s a celebration of the spirit and ambition of modern Karnataka,” he said.