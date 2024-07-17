Zee to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to raise $239mn

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recently announced plans to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) amounting to $239 million. Here are the key details of the issuance based on the exchange filing:
1. Purpose and Details of the Issue:
- The FCCBs are being issued to raise $239 million in total.
- These bonds will not be listed on any stock exchanges, neither in India nor abroad.
- The proceeds from the issuance will be drawn in tranches.
- The FCCBs are divided into 10 series.
2. Investors:
- The FCCBs will be issued to specific investors: Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John's Wood Fund, and Ebisu Global Opportunities.
- The terms and conditions of the issuance are mutually agreed upon by Zee Entertainment and the investors.
3. Terms of the FCCBs:
- The FCCBs will carry a 5% annual coupon rate.
- They will be unsecured and unlisted.
- The maturity period for these bonds is set at 10 years.
4. Potential Equity Dilution:
- If all the FCCBs are converted into equity shares, it would lead to approximately 12.46 crore equity shares being issued.
- Each equity share has a face value of Rs 1.
- The conversion price for the FCCBs is Rs 160.2 per share.
5. Issuance Limit:
- The issuance of FCCBs is authorized up to $239,000,000.