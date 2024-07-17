Zee to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to raise $239mn

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recently announced plans to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) amounting to $239 million. Here are the key details of the issuance based on the exchange filing:

1. Purpose and Details of the Issue:

The FCCBs are being issued to raise $239 million in total.

These bonds will not be listed on any stock exchanges, neither in India nor abroad.

The proceeds from the issuance will be drawn in tranches.

The FCCBs are divided into 10 series.

2. Investors:

The FCCBs will be issued to specific investors: Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John's Wood Fund, and Ebisu Global Opportunities.

The terms and conditions of the issuance are mutually agreed upon by Zee Entertainment and the investors.

3. Terms of the FCCBs:

The FCCBs will carry a 5% annual coupon rate.

They will be unsecured and unlisted.

The maturity period for these bonds is set at 10 years.

4. Potential Equity Dilution:

If all the FCCBs are converted into equity shares, it would lead to approximately 12.46 crore equity shares being issued.

Each equity share has a face value of Rs 1.

The conversion price for the FCCBs is Rs 160.2 per share.

5. Issuance Limit: