Zee Telugu to premier Sankranthiki Vastunnam on March 1, 2025

New Delhi: Zee Telugu will be premiering the movie, Sankranthiki Vastunnam, on March 1 at 6 PM. The world television premiere is taking place soon after its theatrical release on January 14.

The movie Sankranthiki Vastunnam stars Victory Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chowdary, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The film's compelling storyline made this Anil Ravipudi directorial a box office hit and one of 2025’s most successful releases, said Zee Telugu in a statement.

Dil Raju, Producer, Sankranthiki Vastunnam, said, “I am thrilled that the movie will have its Television premiere on Zee Telugu. This special showcase reflects our commitment to bringing quality entertainment directly to family audiences in their homes. We have complete confidence in Zee Telugu's extensive reach and their ability to create a memorable viewing experience for everyone. I believe this World Television premiere will allow our film to reach viewers across all demographics and regions, making our story accessible to the widest possible audience.”

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer, Zee South, added, “Over the years, content consumption across different mediums has evolved at a rapid and unpredictable pace. However, we at Zee, have always stayed ahead of the curve, innovating and growing at a steady pace. In fact, we don’t just premiere movies, we create television events that bring families together. And in a first in recent times, Victory Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam is all set to air on Zee Telugu on March 1, soon after its big screen release.”

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Ad Sales, Zee Entertainment also mentioned, “The world television premiere of Sankranthiki Vastunnam on Zee Telugu solidifies our commitment to pioneering clutter-breaking content strategies in South India.”

He added, “This unique approach not only amplifies the excitement among viewers but also presents advertisers with unmatched opportunities to engage with a highly receptive and loyal audience. Such initiatives also help Zee strengthen its leadership position and offer advertisers a platform to connect with audiences on a regular basis, driving visibility for a diverse set of brands.”