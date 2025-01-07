ZEE Studios hires Girish Johar as Head - Distribution and Revenues

New Delhi: Girish Johar has joined ZEE Studios as Head - Distribution and Revenues. Johar brings in more than 3 decades of experience working with brands like UTV, Sony, PVR, Sahara, Balaji, among others.

In the new role, Johar will be contributing in film acquisitions and monetisation of films globally, across all rights and languages. This is the second innings Johar will be playing at ZEE Studios. For a span of two years (2014-2016) Johar headed the global revenues at the organisation, before moving towards other opportunities.

In 2021, he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at FNP Media, a subsidiary of Ferns n Petals. A producer and box office analyst, Girish, throughout his career, has been associated with roughly 200 films spread across languages such as Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. He holds an MBA degree in marketing and IT from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

