Zee rejects Star India's $940M claim for damages

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Wednesday said Star India has sought USD 940 million damages at the ongoing case in the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) over non-compliance with the agreement for the sub-licence of TV broadcasting rights of ICC international matches from 2024 to 2027.

In a regulatory filing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said it "categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star, including its claims for damages" and will strongly contest all the "unfounded claims."

On September 16, 2024, Star filed its statement of case before the LCIA, which it has sought to declare that the alliance agreement between Star and the company has been validly terminated by Star, ZEEL said.

Further, Star has sought damages to be determined as of the date of the tribunal's award quantified August 31, 2024 as proxy date of the award, at USD 940 million along with costs, expenses and applicable interest until full payment, it added.

The LCIA is yet to determine if the company is liable in any manner, ZEEL said, adding it would strongly contest all "unfounded claims by Star and reserves all its rights".

In March this year, Star India initiated arbitration proceedings against ZEEL in the LCIA over non-compliance with the agreement for the sub-licence of TV broadcasting rights of ICC international matches from 2024 to 2027.

Star India, part of global media giant Disney Star had sought specific performances of the alliance agreement or to pay damages of the USD 1.4 billion deal.

In August 2022, ZEEL had entered into an alliance agreement with Star India for a sub-licence of TV broadcasting rights of ICC Men's and Under 19 international matches from 2024 to 2027.

ZEEL had missed the first instalment of USD 203.56 million, following which Star India had in December quarter sent letters through its legal counsel alleging breach of the alliance agreement.

Disney Star bagged the broadcast rights of all ICC events for four years from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market from the sport's global governing body.

As per the agreement, ZEEL was supposed to have exclusive television rights for ICC men's events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in 2024 and 2026, ICC Men's Champions Trophy (2025), and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (2027), along with key ICC U-19 events.