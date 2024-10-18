Zee Entertainment re-appoints Punit Goenka as MD and CEO

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has re-appointed Punit Goenka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

The company updated on BSE that it will convene its 42nd AGM on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

With over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he also serves as a Board of Directors for the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF).

In the past, he has served as the Chairman of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Chairman of IBDF and President of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter.