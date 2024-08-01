Zee Punjabi launches in UK on Sky and Virgin Media

Delhi: Zee Entertainment UK has announced the official launch of Zee Punjabi. Zee Punjabi is the only Punjabi General Entertainment Channel available on both DTH and Cable platforms across the UK. The channel is now available on Sky channel number 769 and Virgin Media 811.

The launch event took place at a venue in the heart of Central London’s Trafalgar Square, which was attended by guests, including supporters and partners of Zee Entertainment UK. Among the attendees were members from the High Commission of India, Mayors, Punjabi Artists, clients, further underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event.

The evening aimed to be a celebration of Punjabi Culture, featuring an array of traditional performances with drums, cuisine, and speeches from figures within Zee Entertainment and partners. The launch of Zee Punjabi aims to bring the rich and vibrant Punjabi Culture to the UK audience, providing a platform of Punjabi entertainment dramas.

Ashok Namboodiri, CBO Zee International Business, said, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Zee Punjabi to our diverse portfolio, enriching our audience’s viewing experience with high quality Punjabi Content. This launch reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best of regional entertainment to the global stage.”

Parul Goel, Territory Head Europe, said, “The launch of Zee Punjabi is a proud moment for us, as we continue to expand our footprint in the UK. We believe Zee Punjabi will not only entertain but also connect the entire Punjabi diaspora with their roots, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride."