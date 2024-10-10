Zee proposes to make a biographical film on late Ratan Tata’s life

New Delhi: As a tribute to the late Ratan Tata, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, has proposed the idea of producing a biographical film on his life.

Goenka believes that such a film would honour Ratan Tata's immense contributions to society and business, showcasing the positive global impact he made through his entrepreneurial vision and social initiatives.

He emphasised that the film would serve as an inspiration, especially for the youth, and ZEE is committed to taking this initiative forward, sharing Ratan Tata's legacy with the nation and the world.

R Gopalan Chairman of ZEEL said that the entire board is saddened by the fact that India will miss Mr. Tata. Approving the project, he said that the movie would be produced by ZEE Studios to pay homage to Mr. Rata Tata.

“We feel that the film will make a positive impact on the world at large, to learn from his life and motivate millions to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

In a press statement, Zee said that this project will be subject to ZEE getting approval from TATA Sons.

“Zee would further like to add that the profit generated by ZEE Studios from this movie will be donated towards social causes and helping the needy. In order to get the movie a global reach, Zee Studios will collaborate with Wion (World is One News), as co-producer so that the movie can reach globally through its reach and large viewership in more than 190 countries,” read the statement.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO – Zee Media, said, “All of us at the Zee News group feel privileged to be associated with the desired and timely initiative by ZEEL, we convey our sincere condolences for the departed soul.”

Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer – Zee Studios, said, “As a nation’s very own brand, Zee Studios team is highly honoured and proud to work on a full-length documentary/biographical film on the life of Tata that will reflect the positive impact that. Ratan Tata has made it to the world at large. We believe that it is our duty to celebrate such a great personality and his legacy. We assure BHARAT that ZEE Studio will leave no stone unturned to give a true account of his contribution as well as correctly depicting his life.”