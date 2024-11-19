Zee positions its TV shows characters as 'Dilfluencers'

New Delhi: Zee Network has announced the launch of their new campaign, ‘Dilfluencers’.

The campaign emphasises that its most loved TV characters are far more than just social media stars but are daily companions to the millions of viewers whose hearts they touch daily, therefore dubbing them as 'Dilfluencers'.

A campaign film featuring Jackie Shroff humorously shifts the focus from conventional social media shoutouts to the powerful everyday influence Zee’s characters wield. The messaging for ‘Dilfluencers’ is rooted in #SachTohYehiHai, underscoring how Zee’s characters have, since 1992, evolved into symbols of resilience and empowerment, producing over 5 lakh episodes and 3 lakh+ hours of content. Serving as a daily companion to 174 million people, Zee’s characters capture the evolving aspirations of viewers, championing themes like equality, reverse parenting, and second chances. ‘Dilfluencers’ create an opportunity for brands to leverage the authenticity and deep-rooted trust these characters command, making connections that extend beyond social media into the everyday lives of audiences across Bharat.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee, said, “In a culturally diverse country like India, our ‘Dilfluencers’ resonate with viewers across multiple demographics. With a network reach of 859 million viewers, including 439 million females, Zee connects with the key decision-makers of every household. Our weekly organic cumulative reach on social is 960 million, which makes Zee’s characters indispensable for brands to influence household choices. These characters are more than on-screen personas—they are deeply relatable figures in viewers’ lives, offering brands a unique opportunity to tap into their trust and loyalty. Television has built these iconic characters, while digital media has amplified engagement, adding new dimensions. Branded content leveraging Zee influencers has already delivered impactful results, and with this launch, we aim to scale this success, offering partners an unmatched connection with households across India.”

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Content SBU, Zee, said, “At Zee, our storytelling is consumer-inspired; it reflects the evolving aspirations of our audiences, feels authentic and creates the emotional resonance required to propel change. Our characters today take on roles as bankers, bakers, entrepreneurs, and teachers; they spark cultural conversations and foster a deep sense of community. It isn’t enough for influencers to just wear a product. Through ‘Dilfluencers’ we are going further, enabling brands to harness the halo of our most trusted TV characters and their unique ability to shape life choices, coupled with a digital video delivery that feels personal. This initiative brings the best of two worlds: the equity-building power of TV personas and the flexibility of digital delivery that can be targeted to hyperlocal audiences, creating empathy at scale.”

At the heart of the ‘Dilfluencers’ campaign is the philosophy of Aaj Likhenge Kal, which champions the idea of taking control of your present to create a better tomorrow. ZEE’s protagonists embody this belief, inspiring audiences to seize control of their destiny. From caregivers to relatable every-woman figures and aspirational dreamers, each character brings unique qualities that resonate with viewers.

ZEE’s ‘Dilfluencers’ offer an avenue for brands across various sectors—from online education platforms and mental wellness initiatives to lifestyle brands—to engage with audiences in more meaningful ways. By leveraging these protagonists as brand ambassadors, businesses can tap into the deep emotional connection they share with viewers, ensuring higher engagement and lasting relationships.

The film: