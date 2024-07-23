Zee News introduces new weekly show, ‘Public Ke Bol AI Poll’

Delhi: Zee News has announced the debut of its all-new weekly show ‘Public Ke Bol AI Poll, that premiered from July 20, 2024 onwards. This program aimed to offer viewers a perspective on current affairs, guided by Zeenia, Zee News' AI anchor.

The upcoming ‘Public Ke Bol AI Poll’ weekly show aims to explore a range of subjects, including data analysis, politics, religion, economics, and news. The show will feature elements, expert commentary, and real-time data updates.

Zee News ‘Public Ke Bol ÁI Poll’ aims to provide an introduction to each topic, followed by data analysis, insights, and a summary of takeaways.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted the show's significance, stating, "With 'Public Ke Bol AI Poll,' we are pioneering a new era in news broadcasting. By combining the power of data analytics with ZEENIA's engaging presentation, we’re setting a new standard in delivering insightful and accurate news coverage. Our viewers can expect a show that not only informs but also empowers them with a deeper understanding of the world around them."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, added, “The debut of ' Public Ke Bol AI Poll’ underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in journalism. By harnessing the power of advanced data analytics, we are poised to offer a transformative news experience that keeps our audience well-informed and engaged."