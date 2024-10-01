Zee News hosts West Chapter of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Delhi: Zee News hosted the West Chapter of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in Mumbai following the success of the inaugural edition in Delhi.

The on-ground event was marked by discussions and debates. Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat's Home Minister, addressed pressing national issues, the amendments to the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the seizure of drug consignments from Gujarat's beaches.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, took part in a dialogue, addressing topics like the Waqf Bill amendment, the Mahayuti’s performance in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections, and tensions at a religious site in Dharavi. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan engaged in a debate over controversial matters such as the Dharavi Mosque, the Waqf Board, and the ‘Chalo Mumbai’ march, reflecting the diverse perspectives present at the event.

The West Chapter of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha also featured personalities from various fields who shared their unique experiences and insights. Actor Durgesh Kumar, known for his role in the web series 'Panchayat,' offered a glimpse into his journey and career, while lyricist Manoj Muntashir shared his views on national and international issues, the film industry, Hindutva, and politics. Aaditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena, delivered an address, highlighting concerns about maintaining religious unity in Mumbai and emphasizing Dharavi's ongoing fight for justice.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Gujarat, spoke about the state's strides in the semiconductor sector and its vision to become a global supplier, reaffirming Gujarat's position as a leader in youth employment and technological advancement.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, commented on the event’s success, stating, "We are extremely proud to bring together such eminent personalities under one roof through our 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative. The discussions held today have shed light on how the western states are instrumental in shaping India's development journey. This platform allows us to facilitate meaningful dialogue that contributes to a shared vision of progress and unity across the nation."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), further added, "The West Chapter of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' has truly been an inspiring experience. It showcased diverse perspectives and highlighted how each state's contributions play a vital role in building a stronger India. Zee News remains committed to providing a platform where these crucial issues are discussed, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation among citizens."

The event was supported by Maharashtra Shashan as the State Partner, the Directorate Maharashtra Tourism as the Tourism Partner, Tata AIA Life Insurance and Motul as Special Partners, and Amul as the Co-Presenting Partner.