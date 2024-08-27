Zee News hosts ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Delhi: Aimed to acknowledge and recognise the distinct contributions of each state to the country’s economy, Zee News has hosted ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ event on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in New Delhi.

This event has brought together a panel of leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the role that individual states play in shaping India's future. Under the theme ‘States Make A Nation,’ the event aims to highlight how the unique strengths of each state contribute to the nation’s overall progress.

Leaders, including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minster of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry Affairs; Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar; Harsh Malhotra, MoS: Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways; Smriti Irani, Former Minister Women and Child Welfare; Manish Sisodia, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, North East Delhi; Sudhanshu Trivedi – Rajya Sabha Member; Atishi, Water Minister, Delhi; Pawan Khera- Chairman, Media and Publicity Deptt, AICC; Supriya Shrinate- Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platforms, AICC; Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved; Ramesh Agarwal- Chairman, Agarwal Packers and Movers; Gunwant Singh Mangla, CMD, Mangla Steel are among the attendees.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), stated, "At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we recognize that every state has its own narrative and its role in shaping the future of our country. This initiative allows us to bring these stories to the forefront, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural, economic, and social diversity that enriches our nation. Through this platform, we aim to bridge divides, encourage cooperation, and build a stronger, more progressive India where every state’s unique strengths are acknowledged and valued.”

Emphasising on the key purpose, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ exemplifies the core of our national identity—our unity in diversity. We look forward to bring together leaders and voices from across India to discuss and celebrate the unique contributions of each state. This initiative highlights how our collective efforts and shared values drive India’s growth, fostering a stronger, more cohesive nation.”

Zee News has telecasted the initiative live from 9:30am onwards.