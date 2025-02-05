Zee News combines AI and data analytics for exit poll predictions

New Delhi: Zee News has launched the Dilli Ka Dangal series, scheduled to air on February 5, 2025.

This series will also feature Zeenia, Zee News’ AI-powered news anchor, who will provide exclusive, real-time insights into the Exit Polls.

The channel said that with AI-driven Exit Polls and advanced sentiment analysis, Dilli Ka Dangal also aims to deliver the most accurate, data-backed predictions for the 2025 Delhi elections, setting a new standard for political reporting in India to ensure viewers receive precise, real-time information as the election unfolds.

Zee News’ election reportage will continue through key events such as Voting Day on February 5, 2025, where the channel will provide live reports from polling stations across all 70 constituencies in Delhi.

The Exit Poll at 5 PM will also feature AI-driven insights into voter sentiment, coupled with expert analysis and discussion.

On Counting Day, February 8, Zee News also plans to comprehensive, minute-by-minute seat-by-seat analysis, providing viewers with a detailed breakdown of election results.

Through a strategic partnership with India Consolidated, a subsidiary of KCORE ANALYTICS, Zee News will combine AI technology with data analytics to provide election predictions. This collaboration will also deliver exclusive, data-backed insights into voter preferences across Delhi’s constituencies.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, said, "As the election season intensifies, Zee News is taking the lead in revolutionising election journalism. With Zeenia, powered by AI, we are bringing our viewers the most precise, real-time political analysis, enhancing their understanding of voter sentiment across the capital city of Delhi. Our AI-driven approach ensures that Zee News delivers not only accurate predictions but also deep insights that will define the way elections are covered in the years to come."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), added, "At ZMCL, we are dedicated to transforming the election experience for our viewers. Our AI-powered approach, combined with real-time insights and in-depth analysis, ensures that Zee Media remains the most trusted source for election news and predictions."