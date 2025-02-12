Zee Media revenue declines 6% YoY in Q3 FY25; losses narrow

New Delhi: Zee Media reported a total revenue of Rs 160 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This denotes a 6% decline in consolidated operational revenue, coming down from Rs 170 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a sequential basis, the revenue showcased robust health, indicating a jump of 20%. The revenues of Zee Media in the quarter ending September 2024 stood at Rs 133 crore.

The media conglomerate also reported the narrowing of losses in the current financial year. In the current quarter, Zee Media incurred a loss of Rs 22 crore, which is down from Rs 36 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. The decline is roughly 64%.

Comparing the current figures on a sequential basis, the decline in losses comes at a staggering 120%. The losses incurred by Zee Media in the second quarter of FY25 were Rs 50 crore.

Along with filing the results on the stock exchange, Zee Media also shared the resignation of Pankaj Rai, Business Head - WION and Zee Business.

The company tendered the resignation, which was jotted down by Rai on January 31, 2025. The resignation became effective from February 5.